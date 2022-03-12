 Skip to main content
Hart Keating

DUNCAN — Services for Hart Keating, 85, Duncan, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan. The Rev. Walter Jong-a-Kiem will officiate with burial in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Hartman Post 84.

Viistation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. rosary at the church. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.

Hart Keating died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Columbus.

Gass Haney Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of the arrangements.

Hart Keating

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

