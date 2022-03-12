DUNCAN — Services for Hart Keating, 85, Duncan, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan. The Rev. Walter Jong-a-Kiem will officiate with burial in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Hartman Post 84.
Viistation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. rosary at the church. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.
Hart Keating died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Columbus.
Gass Haney Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of the arrangements.