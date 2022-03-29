 Skip to main content
Harry Swallow

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Harry “Butch” Swallow, 80, will be held at a later date. Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

Harry Swallow died Sunday, March 27, 2022.

 1942-2022

Harry Swallow was born Jan. 15, 1942, in Lynch, the son of Cecil and Mary (Hoyt) Swallow. He graduated from Naper High School in 1960 before moving to Norfolk.

He married Patricia Paulsen on Dec. 23, 1965, and two daughters were born to this union — Michele and Lisa. They later divorced.

He later married Kelly Scheeger on July 25, 1987, and helped raise his stepdaughter, Audra. They later divorced.

Harry worked for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad, Vulcraft, Columbian Feeds as a truck driver, and at Tyson in the maintenance department until his retirement.

He moved to Omaha in 2019 to be close to his family.

Harry enjoyed socializing, playing cards and darts, riding horses and fishing.

Survivors include his daughters, Michele (Kevin) Schulze of Gretna, Lisa Swallow and friend Paul Rogers of Indianapolis, Ind.; two grandsons, Kyle Schulze of Omaha and Tyler Schulze of Omaha; sister Darlene Koehn of Omaha; brother Clinton and spouse Carol Swallow of Plainview; and sister-in-law Leona Swallow of Pierce.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Mary; a brother, Donald Swallow; and a baby brother and sister.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

