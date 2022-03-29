NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Harry “Butch” Swallow, 80, will be held at a later date. Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
Harry Swallow died Sunday, March 27, 2022.
1942-2022
Harry Swallow was born Jan. 15, 1942, in Lynch, the son of Cecil and Mary (Hoyt) Swallow. He graduated from Naper High School in 1960 before moving to Norfolk.
He married Patricia Paulsen on Dec. 23, 1965, and two daughters were born to this union — Michele and Lisa. They later divorced.
He later married Kelly Scheeger on July 25, 1987, and helped raise his stepdaughter, Audra. They later divorced.
Harry worked for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad, Vulcraft, Columbian Feeds as a truck driver, and at Tyson in the maintenance department until his retirement.
He moved to Omaha in 2019 to be close to his family.
Harry enjoyed socializing, playing cards and darts, riding horses and fishing.
Survivors include his daughters, Michele (Kevin) Schulze of Gretna, Lisa Swallow and friend Paul Rogers of Indianapolis, Ind.; two grandsons, Kyle Schulze of Omaha and Tyler Schulze of Omaha; sister Darlene Koehn of Omaha; brother Clinton and spouse Carol Swallow of Plainview; and sister-in-law Leona Swallow of Pierce.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Mary; a brother, Donald Swallow; and a baby brother and sister.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.