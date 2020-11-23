BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Harry Sage Jr., 83, Bloomfield, will be Saturday, Nov. 28, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 11 a.m. at Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are recommended.
He died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at his residence.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.