BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Harry Sage Jr., 83, Bloomfield, will be Saturday, Nov. 28, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 11 a.m. at Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are recommended.
He died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at his residence.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1936-2020
Harry Elvin Sage Jr. was born Dec. 5, 1936, the first child of Harry Sage Sr. and Elizabeth (Cornish) Sage. Harry was born in a chalk rock house at the entrance of what is now Kohles Acres. He was raised on a farm northwest of Lindy and attended country school until the eighth grade.
Harry attended high school at Center, graduating in 1954. After graduating from high school, he farmed with his father for the next year. In November 1955, Harry joined the Army.
After basic training and a second eight weeks of training, he spent a short time at Fort Bragg, N.C., and was then sent to Germany, where he spent nearly three years. Harry was discharged in May 1959.
On May 23, 1960, Harry married Donna Jerman, and they lived for a short time in Stanton, where he worked for the telephone company. In December 1960, Harry was hired by Union Telephone Company, which is now Great Plains Communications.
Crofton was his home and workplace for two years before he was transferred to Bloomfield. He retired from the phone company in January 2001. Harry worked for Great Plains Communications for 39 years.
Harry was a member of Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield for many years. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, Lewis and Clark Shrine Club, Ruritan Club, Chamber of Commerce, Bloomfield City Council for 12 years and was a past Eastern Star member. He served on the volunteer fire department for 20 years.
Harry enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, camping, woodworking and spent seven winters in south Texas. He also was a pitcher for the fast pitch softball team, coached legion kid’s baseball and was a Cub Scout leader. Harry made Bible pockets for all the pews in the Methodist Church. He also made many other beautiful and useful items for family and friends as gifts, such as cedar chests, toys and furniture.
Harry is survived by his spouse of 60 years, Donna; sons Perry (Karen) Sage and Eric (Jennifer) Sage; 11 grandchildren; three step grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers Jerome (Venita) Sage and Warren (Terry) Sage; sisters Myrna Cline and Deborah (Tony) Knutson; and many other relatives and blended families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Sage Sr. and Elizabeth “Betty” Sage; son Harlan in 2020; son Mark in 1980; grandson Hayden in 2007; brother Stanley at birth; and in-laws Charles and Wilma Jerman.