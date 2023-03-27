Harry Olson

LAUREL — Harry R. Olson, 97, Laurel, died Monday, March 27, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
ALBION — Joanne E. Staub, 92, Albion, died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Colonial Manor in Randolph. Services are pending at Levander Funeral Home of Albion.
NORFOLK — Services for Maynard J.G. Vrbka, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard, Ame…
TILDEN —Services for Stan Petersen, 71, of Tilden are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
NORFOLK — Services for Willard J. Hart, 81, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 27, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be at a later date in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, Am…
ATKINSON — Memorial services for Jayne Gotschall, 92, Atkinson, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the United Methodist Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for David L. Brown, 84, Clarkson, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate. Private inurnment will be at Stigler Cemetery in Stigler, Okla.
NORFOLK — Services for Todd A. Raasch, 62, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
ATKINSON — Memorial services for Connie Smith, 72, Atkinson, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Faith Wesleyan Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson at a later date.
Services for Chase J. Heinold, 32, rural Essex, Iowa, were Friday, March 24, at the Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center in Malvern, Iowa. The Rev. Rick Sleyster officiated. Cremation took place following the service.