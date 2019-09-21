You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Harry Luurs

Harry Luurs

YANKTON — Services for Harry W. Luurs, 90, Yankton, South Dakot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at First United Methodist Church in Yankton. The Rev. Ron Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in the Platte Cemetery in Platte, South Dakota at about 3:30 p.m. Monday with military graveside rites by Campbell-Timmerman American Legion Post 115 and the U.S. Marines.

Visitations will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory in Yankton with a 7 p.m. scripture service. Visitation will resume an hour prior to the service at the church.

 1929-2019

Harry W. Luurs passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

Harry was born Aug. 7, 1929, to Dick and Anna (Dykema) Luurs in rural Charles Mix County, Platte, S.D. Harry began his career at the young age of six at the knee of his father, Dick Luurs. Harry would go to work with his dad who ran heavy road equipment for Charles Mix County, thus began his love of building roads and bridges.

Upon completion of his service in the U.S Marine Corps, 7th Engineering Division, Harry worked as a highway department foreman for 16 years with Charles Mix County before moving his family to Bison, S.D., where he became the highway superintendent of Perkins County for the next four years.

In 1971, Harry took the job of highway superintendent for Yankton County, where he retired in 1994 after 23 years of service.

Harry married the love of his life, Betty Brumbaugh, on June 4, 1954, in Platte, S.D., and this union was blessed with five daughters.

Harry was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Yankton. He had a love for sports and was a proud supporter of his grandchildren. He enjoyed bowling, fishing and golfing with family and friends.

Those who will cherish his memory are his five girls: Luann (Jason) Saunders of Yankton, Karen (Mike) Mahan of Sioux Falls, S.D., Audrey (Alan) Wheeler of Billings, Pattie (Jeff) Schuckman of Norfolk and Connie (Jim) Sawatzke of Yankton; his 13 grandchildren: Joni, Jeremy, Angie, Christopher, Anna, Jessica, Thomas, Jennifer, Emily, Abby, Lane, Reid and Cole; his 17 great-grandchildren; his brother, Richard Luurs; his sisters-in-law, Bertha (Dale) Franssen and Corky Brumbaugh; his brothers-in-law, Marvin Hiemstra and Bruce Wynia; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Harry was preceded in death by his beloved spouse, Betty (Brumbaugh); his parents, Dick and Anna (Dykema) Luurs; two brothers, John and Harm; and three sisters, Jen, Grace and Anna Mae.

Pallbearers are his grandchildren: Joni Hegge, Jeremy Block, Angie Jere, Christopher Mahan, Anna Mahan, Jessica Rients, Thomas Mahan, Jennifer Schuckman, Emily Gratopp, Abby Schuckman, Lane Sawatzke, Reid Sawatzke and Cole Sawatzke.

Online condolences may be sent at www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

Brent Tomasek

NORFOLK — Services for Brent D. “Haze” Tomasek, 66, West Point, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Zoe Matteson

NORFOLK — Services for Zoe Matteson, 17, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Norfolk.

Donald Shald

STUART — Services for Donald Shald, 86, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at St. Boniface Catholic church in Stuart. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery with military rites by the Stuart American Legion.

Roger Currie

ELGIN — Services for Roger Currie, 96, Elgin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Park Congregational United Church of Christ. The Revs. Rebecca Z. McNeil and Wayne Smith will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Harry Luurs

Harry Luurs

YANKTON — Services for Harry W. Luurs, 90, Yankton, South Dakot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at First United Methodist Church in Yankton. The Rev. Ron Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in the Platte Cemetery in Platte, South Dakota at about 3:30 p.m. Monday with military gra…

Richard Konopasek

NORFOLK — Services for Richard D. Konopasek, 63, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Dorothy Currie

Dorothy Currie

ELGIN — Memorial services for Dorothy I. Currie, 98, Norfolk, formerly of rural Elgin, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Park Center United Church of Christ in rural Elgin.

Herman Wagner

Herman Wagner

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Herman J. Wagner, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and V…

Karen Kunzman

ALBION — Services for Karen Kunzman, 76, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Mary Frohs will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns