Harry Luurs

YANKTON — Services for Harry W. Luurs, 90, Yankton, South Dakot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at First United Methodist Church in Yankton. The Rev. Ron Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in the Platte Cemetery in Platte, South Dakota at about 3:30 p.m. Monday with military graveside rites by Campbell-Timmerman American Legion Post 115 and the U.S. Marines.
Visitations will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory in Yankton with a 7 p.m. scripture service. Visitation will resume an hour prior to the service at the church.
1929-2019
Harry W. Luurs passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Harry was born Aug. 7, 1929, to Dick and Anna (Dykema) Luurs in rural Charles Mix County, Platte, S.D. Harry began his career at the young age of six at the knee of his father, Dick Luurs. Harry would go to work with his dad who ran heavy road equipment for Charles Mix County, thus began his love of building roads and bridges.
Upon completion of his service in the U.S Marine Corps, 7th Engineering Division, Harry worked as a highway department foreman for 16 years with Charles Mix County before moving his family to Bison, S.D., where he became the highway superintendent of Perkins County for the next four years.
In 1971, Harry took the job of highway superintendent for Yankton County, where he retired in 1994 after 23 years of service.
Harry married the love of his life, Betty Brumbaugh, on June 4, 1954, in Platte, S.D., and this union was blessed with five daughters.
Harry was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Yankton. He had a love for sports and was a proud supporter of his grandchildren. He enjoyed bowling, fishing and golfing with family and friends.
Those who will cherish his memory are his five girls: Luann (Jason) Saunders of Yankton, Karen (Mike) Mahan of Sioux Falls, S.D., Audrey (Alan) Wheeler of Billings, Pattie (Jeff) Schuckman of Norfolk and Connie (Jim) Sawatzke of Yankton; his 13 grandchildren: Joni, Jeremy, Angie, Christopher, Anna, Jessica, Thomas, Jennifer, Emily, Abby, Lane, Reid and Cole; his 17 great-grandchildren; his brother, Richard Luurs; his sisters-in-law, Bertha (Dale) Franssen and Corky Brumbaugh; his brothers-in-law, Marvin Hiemstra and Bruce Wynia; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Harry was preceded in death by his beloved spouse, Betty (Brumbaugh); his parents, Dick and Anna (Dykema) Luurs; two brothers, John and Harm; and three sisters, Jen, Grace and Anna Mae.
Pallbearers are his grandchildren: Joni Hegge, Jeremy Block, Angie Jere, Christopher Mahan, Anna Mahan, Jessica Rients, Thomas Mahan, Jennifer Schuckman, Emily Gratopp, Abby Schuckman, Lane Sawatzke, Reid Sawatzke and Cole Sawatzke.
