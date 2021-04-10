LINDSAY — Private services for Harry Korus, 92, Lindsay, will be at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Rotherham Post 261 Honor Guard.
Jerome Harry Korus was born Sept. 1, 1928, in rural Monroe, to Alois “Slim” and Josephine “Josie” (Zabawa) Korus. He attended Rural District School near Platte Center.
On Feb. 6, 1951, Harry entered the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on Jan. 23, 1953.
On April 20, 1954, Harry was united in marriage to Diane Schmidt at St. Anthony Catholic Church in rural Platte Center.
Harry farmed with his parents until he entered the service, and after his marriage, he and Diane rented farms near Genoa and then Platte Center. They then purchased their family farm north of Monroe, where they farmed until they retired to Lindsay in 2000.
Harry was a member of the Lindsay Holy Family Parish, the Lindsay American Legion and the Columbus VFW. He was passionate about farming, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and golfing. He enjoyed visiting with friends, gambling and playing cards with family and friends.
Harry is survived by daughter Denise (John) Klassen; son Greg (Kathy) Korus; son Ken (Alice) Korus; daughter Cheri (Terry) Sjuts; daughter Amy (Steve) Baker; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Jeanie Korus, Rosemary Korus, Theresa Schmidt, Florence Schmidt and Pat Schmidt; brothers-in-law Harry (Debbie) Schmidt, Bruce (Diane) Schmidt and Brian (Becky) Schmidt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Alois and Josephine Korus; his spouse, Diane Korus; a son, Timothy Korus; his brothers, Richard (Twila) Korus, Duane Korus and David Korus; his brothers-in-law, James Schmidt, Richard Schmidt, Tom Schmidt and Ernie (Theresa) Schmidt; and sisters-in-law Virginia Schmidt and Shirley (Chet) Zoucha.
