Harry Korus

Harry Korus

LINDSAY —  Private services for Harry Korus, 92, Lindsay, will be at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Rotherham Post 261 Honor Guard.

The visitation will be for family only.

He died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Duesman Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

1928-2021

The funeral service may be viewed on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page on Saturday, April 10, at 10:30 a.m.

Jerome Harry Korus was born Sept. 1, 1928, in rural Monroe, to Alois “Slim” and Josephine “Josie” (Zabawa) Korus. He attended Rural District School near Platte Center.

On Feb. 6, 1951, Harry entered the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on Jan. 23, 1953.

On April 20, 1954, Harry was united in marriage to Diane Schmidt at St. Anthony Catholic Church in rural Platte Center.

Harry farmed with his parents until he entered the service, and after his marriage, he and Diane rented farms near Genoa and then Platte Center. They then purchased their family farm north of Monroe, where they farmed until they retired to Lindsay in 2000.

Harry was a member of the Lindsay Holy Family Parish, the Lindsay American Legion and the Columbus VFW. He was passionate about farming, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and golfing. He enjoyed visiting with friends, gambling and playing cards with family and friends.

Harry is survived by daughter Denise (John) Klassen; son Greg (Kathy) Korus; son Ken (Alice) Korus; daughter Cheri (Terry) Sjuts; daughter Amy (Steve) Baker; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Jeanie Korus, Rosemary Korus, Theresa Schmidt, Florence Schmidt and Pat Schmidt; brothers-in-law Harry (Debbie) Schmidt, Bruce (Diane) Schmidt and Brian (Becky) Schmidt; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Alois and Josephine Korus; his spouse, Diane Korus; a son, Timothy Korus; his brothers, Richard (Twila) Korus, Duane Korus and David Korus; his brothers-in-law, James Schmidt, Richard Schmidt, Tom Schmidt and Ernie (Theresa) Schmidt; and sisters-in-law Virginia Schmidt and Shirley (Chet) Zoucha.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

