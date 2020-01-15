Harry Buoy

BASSETT — Services for Harry K. Buoy, 91, Bassett, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bassett. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery near Rose.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church in Bassett and continue there on Saturday from noon until the service time.
He died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Rock County Hospital in Bassett.
Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the Rose Community Hall or the Gracy Fire District.