Harry Buoy

BASSETT — Services for Harry K. Buoy, 91, Bassett, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bassett. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery near Rose.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church in Bassett and continue there on Saturday from noon until the service time.

He died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Rock County Hospital in Bassett.

Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the Rose Community Hall or the Gracy Fire District.

Tags

In other news

Edna Krueger

ALBION — Services for Edna Krueger, 93, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church South Branch in rural Albion. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Gayle Beacom

OSMOND — A celebration of life for Gayle A. “Beak” Beacom, 58, Osmond, will be 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Legion Hall in Osmond.

Joyce Kuhl

WAKEFIELD — Services for Joyce Kuhl, 80, Wakefield, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Salem Lutheran Church in Wakefield. The Rev. Patti Meyer will officiate with burial at a later date.

William Conley

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for William F. “Bill” Conley, 83, Brunswick, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644

Harry Buoy

BASSETT — Services for Harry K. Buoy, 91, Bassett, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bassett. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery near Rose.

Elizabeth Hoebelheinrich

YANKTON — Services for Elizabeth “Lizzie” Hoebelheinrich, 92, Menominee, are pending at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. She died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Autumn Winds Assisted Living in Yankton.

Robert Strope

CREIGHTON — Services for Robert Strope, 88, Orchard, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Don Pahl will officiate with burial in Hope Enterprise Cemetery in rural Orchard.

Russell Bennett

CEDAR RAPIDS — Services for Russell W. Bennett, 96, Cedar Rapids, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. The Rev. Vern Olson will officiate with burial in the Sunset Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.

Darrel Lyon

Darrel Lyon

MADISON — Services for Darrel D. Lyon, 85, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, Ame…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Jimmy Johns

-