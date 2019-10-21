Harris Heinemann

ALTONA — Services for Harris D. Heinemann, 84, rural Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at First Trinity Lutheran Church at Altona. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
He died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1935-2019
Harris Dewayne Heinemann was born on March 7, 1935, in Cuming County, to Harry and Esther (Hansen) Heinemann. He was baptized in September 1935 at the First Congregational Church in Wisner and later confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wayne. Harris attended rural schools in Dodge, Saunders and Wayne counties. He graduated from Wayne High School in 1952. Harris began farming at the age of 17, and served in the U.S. Navy from November 1955 until he was honorably discharged in August 1957.
On June 3, 1961, he was united in marriage to Clara Chambers at First Trinity Lutheran Church at Altona. The couple had lived on the same farm place since their marriage. Harris was engaged in farming, cattle feeding and was a fixture at the Norfolk Livestock Market for feeder calf sales. It can be said he was very detail-oriented in all that he did.
Harris was a member of First Trinity Lutheran Church, where he served in numerous capacities. Harris and Clara enjoyed traveling the United States, whether it was attending his Boot Camp or Naval Ship reunions, viewing the Sandhill Cranes during migration or all of their children’s, grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s activities, and day trips throughout the State of Nebraska in their later years.
He also enjoyed Husker football and attending the spring football games. He especially loved having “Grandpa Coffee” with the grandchildren.
Survivors include his spouse of 58 years, Clara; a daughter, Diann (John) Dunklau of Carroll and her family Shauna (Dustin) Landanger (children Chase Magwire and Morgan Jensen, Tristen Landanger and Wyatt Landanger), Cindy (Jeff) Mimick, Megan Dunklau, Jebediah (LaTonya) Dunklau (children Rylan Napier, Raycer Dunklau and Hudson Dunklau), DJ (Calyn) Dunklau (children Taesha Dunklau and Trenton Dunklau) and Dalton (Lauryn) Dunklau; a son, Scott (Pam) Heinemann of Winside; a son, Steve (Sarah) Heinemann of Winside (son Adam Heinemann); a son, Doug (Bobbi) Heinemann of Winside (children Toby Heinemann and Rylee Heinemann); a brother-in-law, Charles Mellor of Port Orange, Fla.; and a niece and two nephews.
Harris was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Esther Heinemann; a sister, Judy Mellor, and a nephew, Duffy Mellor.
A luncheon at the Cooper Family Community Center in Pilger will follow the burial.