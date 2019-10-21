Harris Heinemann

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS SUSTAINED AT 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS OF
45 TO 55 MPH EXPECTED.

* WHERE...ALL OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AS WELL AS
SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.

* WHEN...UNTIL NOON CDT TUESDAY. THE STRONGEST WIND GUSTS WILL
OCCUR FROM LATE THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING.

* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.

&&

ALTONA — Services for Harris D. Heinemann, 84, rural Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at First Trinity Lutheran Church at Altona. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

He died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1935-2019

Harris Dewayne Heinemann was born on March 7, 1935, in Cuming County, to Harry and Esther (Hansen) Heinemann. He was baptized in September 1935 at the First Congregational Church in Wisner and later confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wayne. Harris attended rural schools in Dodge, Saunders and Wayne counties. He graduated from Wayne High School in 1952. Harris began farming at the age of 17, and served in the U.S. Navy from November 1955 until he was honorably discharged in August 1957.

On June 3, 1961, he was united in marriage to Clara Chambers at First Trinity Lutheran Church at Altona. The couple had lived on the same farm place since their marriage. Harris was engaged in farming, cattle feeding and was a fixture at the Norfolk Livestock Market for feeder calf sales. It can be said he was very detail-oriented in all that he did.

Harris was a member of First Trinity Lutheran Church, where he served in numerous capacities. Harris and Clara enjoyed traveling the United States, whether it was attending his Boot Camp or Naval Ship reunions, viewing the Sandhill Cranes during migration or all of their children’s, grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s activities, and day trips throughout the State of Nebraska in their later years.

He also enjoyed Husker football and attending the spring football games. He especially loved having “Grandpa Coffee” with the grandchildren.

Survivors include his spouse of 58 years, Clara; a daughter, Diann (John) Dunklau of Carroll and her family Shauna (Dustin) Landanger (children Chase Magwire and Morgan Jensen, Tristen Landanger and Wyatt Landanger), Cindy (Jeff) Mimick, Megan Dunklau, Jebediah (LaTonya) Dunklau (children Rylan Napier, Raycer Dunklau and Hudson Dunklau), DJ (Calyn) Dunklau (children Taesha Dunklau and Trenton Dunklau) and Dalton (Lauryn) Dunklau; a son, Scott (Pam) Heinemann of Winside; a son, Steve (Sarah) Heinemann of Winside (son Adam Heinemann); a son, Doug (Bobbi) Heinemann of Winside (children Toby Heinemann and Rylee Heinemann); a brother-in-law, Charles Mellor of Port Orange, Fla.; and a niece and two nephews.

Harris was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Esther Heinemann; a sister, Judy Mellor, and a nephew, Duffy Mellor.

A luncheon at the Cooper Family Community Center in Pilger will follow the burial.

Harris Heinemann

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

