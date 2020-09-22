Harrietta Nicholson

Services for Harrietta M. Nicholson, 96, Rock Port, Mo., will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Davis Funeral Home in Tarkio, Mo. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Spring Valley Cemetery in Moorhead, Iowa.
Visitation with family will be 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home in Tarkio. Masks are requested for the funeral and visitation.
She died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Rock Port.
Memorials may be directed to Pleasant View Nursing Home of Rock Port or Clearmont Baptist Church.
———
Harrietta Marie Nicholson, the daughter of Eugene Dallas and Sara Lucina (Staly) Barnum, was born on May 31, 1924, in Woodbine, Iowa. Harrietta attended Woodbine country school.
In 1944, Harrietta was united in marriage to Richard Louck in Morning Sun, Iowa, and they became the parents of two children, James and Eva Mae. They later divorced. In 1950, Harrietta was united in marriage to Harvey Nicholson. They became the parents of four children; David, Donald, Charles and Frank. Harvey passed away in 1984.
Harrietta was a stay-at-home mom and was devoted to raising her family. She owned and operated an orchard where the family picked apples and grapes. They also raised pigs, chickens, cows and horses.
Harrietta received Jesus as her Lord and Savior as a little girl. She rededicated her life at the age of 80 and was baptized by Pastor Don Barnett at the Clearmont Baptist Church in Clearmont, Mo. She enjoyed singing with the children during church and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Besides her parents and spouse Harvey, Harrietta was preceded in death by sons David and Donald Nicholson, three sisters and three brothers.
Survivors include children Eva Mae (Ronald) Murry of Fairfax, Mo., James Louck of Burlington Junction, Mo., Charles Elton (Jeannie) Nicholson of Norfolk and Frank Nicholson of Braddyville, Iowa; grandchildren Robert Nelson, Dianna Bennett, Cookie Schebaum, Amy Cisler, Chad Nicholson and D.J. Burke; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.