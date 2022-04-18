NORFOLK — Services for Harriett E. Weber, 104, Battle Creek, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Harriett Weber died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
SANTEE — Services for Beulah Saul, 58, Santee, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Redwing Thomas will officiate with burial in Catholic Cemetery in Santee.
NORFOLK — Services for Karen A. Peters, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 20 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Services for Dorothy A. Van Brocklin, 88, Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. She donated her body to the Anatomical Board of the State of Nebraska.
NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for Marvin D. Nelson 81, Seward, formerly of Newman Grove, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove.
MADISON — Services for John P. “Odie” Oltmer Sr., 60, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
VERDIGRE — Services for David Bauer, 69, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. David Bauer died Sunday, April 17, 2022, at his residence.