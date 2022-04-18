 Skip to main content
Harriett Weber

NORFOLK — Services for Harriett E. Weber, 104, Battle Creek, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Harriett Weber died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

SANTEE — Services for Beulah Saul, 58, Santee, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Redwing Thomas will officiate with burial in Catholic Cemetery in Santee.

Karen Peters

Karen Peters

NORFOLK — Services for Karen A. Peters, 76, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals. Karen Peters died on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

NORFOLK — Services for Karen A. Peters, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 20 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

CREIGHTON — Services for Dorothy A. Van Brocklin, 88, Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. She donated her body to the Anatomical Board of the State of Nebraska.

NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for Marvin D. Nelson 81, Seward, formerly of Newman Grove, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove.

MADISON — Services for John P. “Odie” Oltmer Sr., 60, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

VERDIGRE — Services for David Bauer, 69, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. David Bauer died Sunday, April 17, 2022, at his residence.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

