NORFOLK — Services for Harriett E. (Pochop) Weber, 104, Battle Creek, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Ron Lofgren will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Harriett Weber died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1918-2022
The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Harriett Emma was born on March 28, 1918, on a farm 4 miles west of Osmond to John and Bessie (Kratochvil) Pochop. She attended Osmond High School and graduated in 1936. She was the youngest child and had three brothers, Henry, Edwin and Leonard, and two sisters, Bessie and Mildred. Harriett was the last living member of her generation.
Harriett married Lorenz Weber on Sept. 18, 1936, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Eden Valley, where they farmed northeast of Plainview until 1979, when they retired from farming and moved to Norfolk. During this time, Harriett sold Avon for close to 17 years.
She is survived by her son, Larry of Fort Collins, Colo.; daughter Marlene of Arvada, Colo.; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Harriett was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Lorenz in 2006; and daughter-in-law Joyce Weber.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.