NORFOLK — Services for Harriett E. (Pochop) Weber, 104, Battle Creek, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Ron Lofgren will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

Harriett Weber died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Harriett Emma was born on March 28, 1918, on a farm 4 miles west of Osmond to John and Bessie (Kratochvil) Pochop. She attended Osmond High School and graduated in 1936. She was the youngest child and had three brothers, Henry, Edwin and Leonard, and two sisters, Bessie and Mildred. Harriett was the last living member of her generation.

Harriett married Lorenz Weber on Sept. 18, 1936, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Eden Valley, where they farmed northeast of Plainview until 1979, when they retired from farming and moved to Norfolk. During this time, Harriett sold Avon for close to 17 years.

She is survived by her son, Larry of Fort Collins, Colo.; daughter Marlene of Arvada, Colo.; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Harriett was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Lorenz in 2006; and daughter-in-law Joyce Weber.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

CREIGHTON — Services for Dorothy A. Van Brocklin, 88, Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. She donated her body to the Anatomical Board of the State of Nebraska.

HUMPHREY — Services for Agnes Kuta, 92, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Tarnov.

HARTINGTON — Services for Mark A. Buschelman, 67, Fordyce, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Mark Buschelman died Monday, April 18, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

SANTEE — Services for Ashleigh Wabasha, 19, Santee, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Terrance Medina will officiate with burial in Catholic Cemetery in Santee.

NORFOLK — Services for Karen A. Peters, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 20 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

VERDIGRE — Services for David Bauer, 69, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. David Bauer died Sunday, April 17, 2022, at his residence.

MADISON — Services for John P. “Odie” Oltmer Sr., 60, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

WAUSA — Memorial services for Vernal Wilbeck, 91, Wausa, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 22, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with private burial at a later date.

STANTON — Memorial services for John H. Hilliges, 66, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. Private burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery at a later date with military honors conducted by the Navy Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars…

