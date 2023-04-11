NORFOLK — Graveside services for Harriet Jacobs, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate.
Harriet Jacobs died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1942-2023
Dec. 11, 1942, to March 28, 2023, Harriet Lea (Gosch) Jacobs took her final trip to the stars.
Harriet was born to Harry and Virginia Gosch in Orange County, Calif. Her father was a mechanic in the Army during World War II and her mother was a schoolteacher. They moved back to a small farm south of Randolph. Harriet has a brother, Virgil Gosch, and two sisters, Valerie Bear and Tami Gosch.
Harriet married Dale “Butch” Hintz and had one daughter, Kristine D. (Hintz) Stone. They resided primarily in Norfolk. During that time, Harriet worked as a receptionist but found her true calling in sales, selling a cooking system called Saladmaster that changed her life.
She later married Jimmy Lee Davenport, who had four children, Danny Ray Davenport, Cheryl Wood, Donna White and Cathy Boyter. They had a son, Eric James Davenport. Harriet and Jim resided most of their time in Norfolk with a small time in Olathe, Kan. During this time, Harriet not only sold Saladmaster but also pianos and helped develop a music school.
Harriet moved to California, where she married Melbourne “Ted” Jacobs, who had three children, Todd Jacobs, Andrea Rodriguez and Shelby Madere. During her time there, she built a declining music school back to a profitable entity for the music store she worked for. She was also actively donating her time building floats for the Rose Parade. As an avid gardener this was a dream event.
Harriet and Ted later moved back to Battle Creek.
Harriet moved to Norfolk with a good friend Robert Trombley and Teddy (their dog).
Harriet was an avid traveler. She would stuff all the kids in the car, and we would go. She was ahead of her time in so many ways. A woman entrepreneur, a single parent and a wonderful mother to all. She loved music and it was all around us as kids.
Harriet is survived by her siblings; her daughter and son; her second spouse and his children; her third spouse’s children and multiple grandchildren; as well as Robert Trombley.