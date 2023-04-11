 Skip to main content
&&

Harriet Jacobs

Harriet Jacobs

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Harriet Jacobs, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate.

Harriet Jacobs died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1942-2023

Dec. 11, 1942, to March 28, 2023, Harriet Lea (Gosch) Jacobs took her final trip to the stars.

Harriet was born to Harry and Virginia Gosch in Orange County, Calif. Her father was a mechanic in the Army during World War II and her mother was a schoolteacher. They moved back to a small farm south of Randolph. Harriet has a brother, Virgil Gosch, and two sisters, Valerie Bear and Tami Gosch.

Harriet married Dale “Butch” Hintz and had one daughter, Kristine D. (Hintz) Stone. They resided primarily in Norfolk. During that time, Harriet worked as a receptionist but found her true calling in sales, selling a cooking system called Saladmaster that changed her life.

She later married Jimmy Lee Davenport, who had four children, Danny Ray Davenport, Cheryl Wood, Donna White and Cathy Boyter. They had a son, Eric James Davenport. Harriet and Jim resided most of their time in Norfolk with a small time in Olathe, Kan. During this time, Harriet not only sold Saladmaster but also pianos and helped develop a music school.

Harriet moved to California, where she married Melbourne “Ted” Jacobs, who had three children, Todd Jacobs, Andrea Rodriguez and Shelby Madere. During her time there, she built a declining music school back to a profitable entity for the music store she worked for. She was also actively donating her time building floats for the Rose Parade. As an avid gardener this was a dream event.

Harriet and Ted later moved back to Battle Creek.

Harriet moved to Norfolk with a good friend Robert Trombley and Teddy (their dog).

Harriet was an avid traveler. She would stuff all the kids in the car, and we would go. She was ahead of her time in so many ways. A woman entrepreneur, a single parent and a wonderful mother to all. She loved music and it was all around us as kids.

Harriet is survived by her siblings; her daughter and son; her second spouse and his children; her third spouse’s children and multiple grandchildren; as well as Robert Trombley.

In other news

Marietta Kay Crosier

Marietta Kay Crosier

OAKDALE — Services for Marietta Kay Crosier, 91, Oakdale, will be at 11 a.m. on June 3 at the Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.

Brenda Wiese

Brenda Wiese

RANDOLPH — Services for Brenda K. Wiese, 60, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. The Rev. Janelle Siffring and Dwight Brummels will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in rural McLean.

Mickey Lanz

Mickey Lanz

BASSETT — Services for Paul M. “Mickey” Lanz, 84, Bassett, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bassett. Burial will be in Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.

Carolyn Schipporeit

Carolyn Schipporeit

AINSWORTH — Carolyn E. Schipporeit, 83, Ainsworth, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at Great Plains Health in North Platte. Memorial services will be at a later date. Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is in charge of arrangements.

Marjorie Bellar

Marjorie Bellar

WISNER — Services for Marjorie (Mrs. Gary) Bellar, 72, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Marjorie Bellar died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Larry Nathan

Larry Nathan

MADISON — Services for Larry G. Nathan, 70, Humphrey, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Lindsay. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post…

Donna Cole

Donna Cole

O’NEILL — Services for Donna Cole, 95, O’Neill, formerly of Emmet, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

