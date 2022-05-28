LAUREL — Services for Harold A. Sudbeck, 94, Laurel, are pending with Home for Funerals — Randolph. Harold Sudbeck died on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
In other news
STANTEE — Services for Audrey Trudell, 53, Santee, will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Revs. James Marrs and Pat Whitehorse Carda will officiate, with burial in the Catholic Cemetery in Santee. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday and continu…
NIOBRARA — Services for Audrey Trudell, 53, Santee, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Audrey Trudell died Friday, May 27, 2022, at Continental Springs Nursing Home in South Sioux City.
Denyce M. “Dee Dee” Towle, 94, formerly of Norfolk, will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Boulder, Colo. No services are planned.
WISNER — Services for Greta Roth, 77, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Greta Roth died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
Services for David A. Reeves, 79, formerly of Madison, were May 18 at Mountain Vista United Methodist Church in West Jordan, Utah. Burial was at Sandy, Utah.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Margaret M. Reisdorff, 78, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Union Cemetery, Battle Creek. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Stonace…
HARTINGTON — Services for Clarice I. Holm, 100, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Burial will be in Coleridge City Cemetery.
Services for Jean Warren Ganzel, 87, West End, N.C., will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 27, in the chapel at Bright Funeral Home, 405 S. Main St., in Wake Forest, N.C. The Rev. David Huffman will officiate with burial in the Wake Forest Cemetery.