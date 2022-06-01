 Skip to main content
Harold Sudbeck

LAUREL — Services for Harold A. Sudbeck, 94, Laurel, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jerry Connealy will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy, American Legion Post 54, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4504.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

Harold Sudbeck died Friday, May 27, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals of Randolph is in charge of arrangements.

1927-2022

Harold Albert was born July 16, 1927, on a farm near Hartington to Isadore and Veronica (Mauch) Sudbeck. As a child, he moved to Laurel with his family, where they established the Laurel Gamble Store. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theater on a minesweeper.

After the end of the war, Harold returned to Laurel and graduated from Laurel High School in 1946. Following graduation, he attended business college in Chillicothe, Mo., from 1947 to 1948. Starting in the early 1950s, Harold owned and operated his own auto repair business, Sudbeck Repair, in Laurel. He retired in the early 1990s.

Harold married Marvalee Schieffer on Jan. 18, 1949, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Constance. The couple lived in Laurel and they were blessed with three children, Steve, Kim and Lea Ann.

Harold was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He enjoyed bowling and golfing and handing out lifesaver mints to everyone he met in town. In retirement, he continued his love of golf, even running a side business of making and repairing golf clubs. He also enjoyed volunteering at the soup kitchen in Sioux City.

He is survived by his sons, Steve Sudbeck and Kim Sudbeck of Laurel; daughter and son-in-law, Lea Ann and Lyle Kathol of Norfolk; six grandchildren and their spouses, Kara and Mark Meisinger of Omaha, Trisha and Brandon Grevson of Norfolk, Laura and Adam Sobotka of Norfolk, Matt and Ashley Kathol of Columbus, Drs. Haley and Steven Phillips of Decatur, Ga., and Kate Kathol of Norfolk; eight great-grandchildren, Cade and Luke Meisinger, Alexa Grevson, Elizabeth, Noah and Ava Sobotka, Eli and Owen Kathol; and nieces and nephews.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Marvalee in 2010; brother and sister-in-law Francis and Marilyn Sudbeck; sister Marlene “Babe” Kirkland Adelsberger; and brothers-in-law Harold Kirkland and James Adelsberger.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

