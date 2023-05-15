PIERCE — Memorial services for Harold A. Strelow, 89, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion of Pierce.
Harold Strelow died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.