PIERCE — Memorial services for Harold A. Strelow, 89, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion of Pierce.

Harold Strelow died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Harold Strelow was born on Dec. 2, 1933, at his home in Osmond to Arthur and Clara (Kuhl) Strelow. He was baptized in 1933 and confirmed into faith in 1947 at Zion Lutheran Church by the Rev. Schieps. Harold was a faithful disciple of Christ, and at the age of 16, he taught Sunday school, served as trustee and elder, belonged to Zion Lutheran Church all his life, and even climbed the church tower to fix the bell.

When he was a year old, they moved to a farm north of Pierce, where later he farmed beside his father and loved raising animals and tending the land. He graduated from Pierce High School in 1951 and then served his country in the armed forces from 1954 to 1955 at Fort Lewis, Wash.

After returning from the service, Harold married the love of his life, JoAnn Buss, on June 3, 1956, at Zion Lutheran Church. Harold and JoAnn moved into their home across the road from his family home, where they raised four daughters, Pamela, Rhonda, Julie and Sherry.

He farmed for over 40 years and worked as a grain bin operator for the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service office with his father-in-law, Gus Buss. He was on the board for the Farm Bureau for 25 years and belonged to the Lion’s Club, American Legion, Lutheran Laymen’s League and PTL School Board at Zion Lutheran. He retired from farming in 1996, and then built a home on the southwest edge of Pierce near Willow Creek with JoAnn. After retiring, he worked for Denny White mowing services.

Harold had several hobbies, but most of all devoted his time to reading his Bible and spending loving moments with his family. In early years, he attended many horse shows in Nebraska and Oklahoma with his daughters and grandkids. He also loved hunting, fishing and camping with his friends and family.

Harold and JoAnn had a wood and craft shop for 15 years, and at the age of 89 still cut wood art. For 27 years, he and JoAnn spent their winters in Benson Grove Park in Mission, Texas. He also enjoyed supporting his Huskers and his children’s and grandchildren’s sports and 4-H events. Harold’s many Basset Hounds named Charlie were his best friends that went with him daily to Gilman Park and on camping trips.

Survivors include his spouse, JoAnn Strelow of Pierce; a sister, Adeline Schott of Arizona; children Rhonda (Myles) Shipman of Kenesaw, Julie (Tim) Asmus of Pierce, Sherry (Todd) Kumm of Osmond; and son-in-law Dane Halsey of Pierce; eight grandchildren, Tara (Brett) Oestreich of Pierce, Kyle (Ashley) Halsey of Pierce, Eric (Kathi) Halsey of Louisville, Amber (Jared) Wragge of Pierce, Shane (Shelby) Asmus of Plainview, Kate Asmus (significant other Cade Kalkowski) of Lincoln, Ryley Kumm (significant other Mikenna Moser) of Osmond, and Dalton Kumm of Osmond; 12 great-grandchildren plus one on the way; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Clara Strelow; his sisters, Delores (Gary) Kolterman, Elnor (Ruben) Demmel, Arlene (Bill) Riege, Mardell (Vernan) Bauman, Ethel (Dennis) Alexander and Lois Schuchardt; brother-in-law Vic Schott; and his daughter, Pamela Halsey.

Honorary casketbearers will be the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Harold loved reciting Psalm 23: “…Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”

Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

