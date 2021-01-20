Harold Ruh

EATRICE — Services for Harold L. Ruh, 86, Madison, formerly of Beatrice, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Fox Funeral Home in Beatrice. The Rev. Lila Bottolfsen will officiate. Burial will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice with military rites provided by the Army National Guard and American Legion Bitting-Norman Post 27 of Beatrice.
Visitation will be from noon until service time Friday at the funeral home in Beatrice. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and service.
He died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1934-2021
If you would like to watch the service online, you can go to Fox Funeral Home’s website — www.foxfuneralhome.net — and click on the link provided.
Harold L. Ruh was born Dec. 27, 1934, in Beatrice to Fred and Elsie (Knowles) Ruh. Harold served his country in the Army National Guard of Nebraska and the Army National Guard of California from April 29, 1956, until Nov. 12, 1968.
He married Shirley M. Tholen on April 12, 1957, at Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. Shortly after getting married, they moved to San Jose, Calif., where he worked for the City of San Jose for 20 years as a public works inspector. They moved to Norfolk in 1978, where he worked as a city plumbing inspector.
In 1981, they moved to Beatrice. He worked for the Martin Luther Home until retirement. He lived in Sargent for a short time before moving to Madison to be closer to his son.
Harold enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, gun collecting, being outdoors, playing his harmonica and most important, his family.
Survivors include two sons, Steven (Ann) Ruh of Madison and Garth Ruh of Virginia; a daughter, Clarissa Ruh and fiancé Wendell Shriver of Wilber; his grandchildren, Nathan (Amanda) Ruh, Shane (Whitney) Ruh, Kurt Ruh and fiancée Alex Kosiski, Kyle Ruh, Alison Ruh, Derek (Amanda) MaGuire, Keanna MaGuire, London MaGuire and fiancée Trisha Parde, Dylan Ruh, Anissa Padgett, Wade Padgett and fiancée Isabelle Jimenez, Dalton Hawkins and fiancée Cassie Moore, Zachary Hawkins; 18 great-grandchildren; a brother, Bill (Helen) Ruh of Beatrice; and his sister, Kathleen Peters of Canon City, Colo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Lorraine (Bill) Volkman, Maxine (Bill) Higgins, Eleanor (Smiley) Alward and Detta Lee Ruh; two infant brothers; and a brother-in-law, Jim Peters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.