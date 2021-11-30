You have permission to edit this article.
Harold Nielsen

NORFOLK — Services for Harold W. Nielsen (Trooper II), 79, Norfolk, will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Park Center Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, both of Norfolk, American Legion Riders, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and the Nebraska State Troopers Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral chapel.

Harold Nielsen died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk after a lengthy illness.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

1942-2021

Harold Walter Nielsen was born at home May 21, 1942, to Harold S. and Helen (Bolling) Nielsen at rural Elgin. He attended a small country school, Needmore, south of Neligh from first grade to eighth grade. He graduated from Neligh High School in 1958.

In 1960, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving in Lackland Air Base, and then in the land of Fire and Ice (Iceland). He served as a refueler there and returned to Clinton Sherman Air Base in Clinton, Okla.

He met and married Lorena Lax, and they had two daughters, Connie Mae and Kellie Ann, born in Oklahoma.

They moved to Norfolk in 1964, where Harold joined the Nebraska State Patrol Troop B of Norfolk. Two more daughters, Karen Leigh and Candance Jean, were born here. He and Lorena divorced in late 1970s.

While on the Nebraska State Patrol, Harold served as a training officer, S.W.A.T. team leader for 15 years and as a range officer for 23 years. He drove just shy of a million miles in these surrounding counties until his retirement in 1993.

In 1980, he married Carol Schenk in Los Angeles, Calif. They lived in Norfolk, where they started Nielsen Horse Training and later built a training facility in 1990 south of Norfolk. After his retirement from the Nebraska State Patrol, he worked for the Battle Creek Police Department.

In 2001, he joined the Madison County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy and transport officer, transferring and picking up offenders all over the United States for Madison County. He had transported over 9,000 offenders in his career of 17 years. He enjoyed telling stories to his “captive audience.”

Harold loved to hunt, target shoot and show his two reining horses, Sam and Mito. He truly loved his family and wished he had spent more time with his four lovely daughters and their families. Harold served his country, his state and his county.

He is survived by his spouse, Carol; and his four daughters, Connie (Gary) Walkup of Las Vegas, Kellie Ellis of Garland, Texas, Karen Nielsen of Norfolk and Candi Nielsen of Bonaire, Ga.; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Darlene (John) Duprey of Sioux Falls, S.D.; a brother, Edward (Gloria) Nielsen of Norfolk; four nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Diane (infant sister who died at a young age).

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

