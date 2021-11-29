NORFOLK — Services for Harold W. Nielsen (Trooper II), 79, Norfolk, will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Park Center Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, both of Norfolk, American Legion Riders, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and the Nebraska State Troopers Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral chapel.
Harold Nielsen died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk after a lengthy illness.