Harold Myhre

TILDEN — Services for Harold T. Myhre, 92, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. He died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
In other news
GORDON — Memorial services for Frieda E. Ladely, 86, Norfolk, will be in April 2021 in Gordon.
NORFOLK — Private services for Jesse M. “Bud” Lewis, 85, Norfolk, will be Saturday, Jan. 9, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Ruth Bierman, 93, Neligh, are pending at Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. She died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at her home in Neligh.
NORFOLK — Services for Aliya Acuña, 15, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Norfolk Church of Christ in Norfolk. Jeff Schipper will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Mrs. Andy (Treasure) Evans, 36, Fordyce, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died from cancer on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at her home.
TILDEN — Private services for Betty Meyer, 89, Tilden, will be Friday, Jan. 8, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.
ATKINSON — Services for Merle Liewer, 75, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
BRUNSWICK — Services for Robert F. Kalvelage, 66, Albion, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at the Congregational Church in Brunswick. The Rev. Robert Moore will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Brunswick Cemetery.