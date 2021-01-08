Harold Myhre

TILDEN — Graveside services for Harold T. Myhre, 92, Tilden, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
He died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
1928-2021
Harold Thomas Myhre, son of Herman and Tillie Myhre, was born July 16, 1928, at Tilden. Harold graduated from Tilden High School in 1946. Harold served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Japan after World War II.
On June 20, 1949, Harold was united in marriage to June Rudnick. They were blessed with three children: Stanley, Susan and Chris.
When Harold returned home from the service, he resumed working at his father’s Quick Serve Station. He continued working at the station with his son, Stanley, until just recently.
Harold was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. He served on the Tilden City Council and Tilden Hospital Board.
Harold was a member of Westwood Homes Community Club, Jaycees, American Legion Post 170, Tilden Commercial Club and the fire department.
Harold is survived by his children, Stanley Harold (Janet) Myhre of Tilden, Susan (Donn) Forslund of Omaha and Chris (Deda) Myhre of Waterloo; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Thelma James of California.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, June; and sisters Eldora Bell and Agnes Tiedgen.