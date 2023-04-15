Harold Loberg

BELDEN —Harold L. Loberg, 88, Carroll, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Per his wishes, private graveside services will be at the Belden Cemetery in Belden. No visitation is planned. Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in change of arrangements.
Harold is survived by his spouse, Janice (Mau) Loberg of Carroll; daughters Kim Loberg of Hoskins and Kathy Loberg of San Jose, Calif.; sons Kirk Loberg of Omaha, Kris Loberg of San Francisco, Calif., Kary (Tammy) Loberg of Sioux City and Koby (Lizzie) Loberg of Norfolk; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a great-great granddaughter; sisters Esther Weidner of Lincoln and Betty Bloomquist of Lincoln; sister-in-law Lorna Loberg of Wayne and Caroline Loberg of Laurel; nieces and nephews.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Reynold and Odelia (Hosch) Loberg; brothers Ray, Melvin and Vernon; son-in-law Scott Stroman in January 1985; sister-in-law Beverly Loberg; nephews Lester Loberg and Dale Loberg; nieces Karen Fredrickson, Vanessa Loberg and Michelle Jacot; mother and father-in-law, Gilbert and Florence (Baker) Mau; and brothers-in-law Ronald Mau and Donald Mau.
Memorials may be directed to the Loberg family for later designation.