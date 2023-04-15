 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Harold Loberg

Harold Loberg

BELDEN —Harold L. Loberg, 88, Carroll, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Per his wishes, private graveside services will be at the Belden Cemetery in Belden. No visitation is planned. Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in change of arrangements.

Harold is survived by his spouse, Janice (Mau) Loberg of Carroll; daughters Kim Loberg of Hoskins and Kathy Loberg of San Jose, Calif.; sons Kirk Loberg of Omaha, Kris Loberg of San Francisco, Calif., Kary (Tammy) Loberg of Sioux City and Koby (Lizzie) Loberg of Norfolk; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a great-great granddaughter; sisters Esther Weidner of Lincoln and Betty Bloomquist of Lincoln; sister-in-law Lorna Loberg of Wayne and Caroline Loberg of Laurel; nieces and nephews.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Reynold and Odelia (Hosch) Loberg; brothers Ray, Melvin and Vernon; son-in-law Scott Stroman in January 1985; sister-in-law Beverly Loberg; nephews Lester Loberg and Dale Loberg; nieces Karen Fredrickson, Vanessa Loberg and Michelle Jacot; mother and father-in-law, Gilbert and Florence (Baker) Mau; and brothers-in-law Ronald Mau and Donald Mau.

Memorials may be directed to the Loberg family for later designation.

Tags

In other news

Sylvester Starman

Sylvester Starman

ELGIN — Sylvester G. “Vet” Starman, 91, Elgin, died Friday, April 7, 2023, at Arbor Care in Neligh.

Harriet Jacobs

Harriet Jacobs

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Harriet Jacobs, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate.

Randy Volquardsen

Randy Volquardsen

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Randall J. “Randy” Volquardsen, 57, will begin at noon on Saturday, April 15, at Kelly’s Golf Course on West Highway 275 near Norfolk.

James Abbenhaus

James Abbenhaus

CREIGHTON — Services for James “Jim” Abbenhaus, 75, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. James Abbenhaus died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Avera Creighton Hospital.

Richard Schulz

Richard Schulz

PIERCE — Services for Richard H. L. “Dick” Schulz, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 17, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post…

William Cedar

William Cedar

CREIGHTON — Services for William “Bill” Cedar, 85, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. William Cedar died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Patricia Adelman

Patricia Adelman

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Patricia A. “Pat” Adelman, 92, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Brett Jamrog celebrating. A family rosary will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday with visitation to follow until Mass. Private family…

Tony Scudder

Tony Scudder

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Tony Scudder, 64, Omaha, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Tony Scudder died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at his residence.

Brenda Wiese

Brenda Wiese

RANDOLPH — Services for Brenda K. Wiese, 60, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. The Rev. Janelle Siffring and Dwight Brummels will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in rural McLean.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara