Harold Kneifl

Harold M. Kneifl, 74, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Whiting, Iowa. He is survived by his wife, Janet of Madison; children Kandy (Robert) Jurgens of Madison, Greg Kneifl of Norfolk and Brett (Jill) Kneifl of Houston, Texas; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sisters Diana Wingett and Debby (Greg) Engel.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; son Jeff; and two infant siblings. Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
