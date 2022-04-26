 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Danger on Tuesday...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR A LARGE PORTION OF EASTERN
NEBRASKA...

* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Boone,
Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Butler,
Saunders, Seward, Lancaster, Saline, Jefferson and Gage.

* Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit
extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any
activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not
advisable.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Harold Klasna

SPENCER — Services for Harold Klasna, 95, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Harold Klasna died Monday, April 25, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.

Brett Hart

Brett Hart

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Brett L. Hart, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 25, at the Home for Funerals, 703 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Phyllis Johnsrud

Phyllis Johnsrud

GRAND ISLAND — Graveside services for Phyllis B. (Darnall) Johnsrud, 90, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.

Marcia Janzing

Marcia Janzing

NORFOLK — Services for Marcia D. Janzing, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Marcia Janzing died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

George Humphrey

George Humphrey

BATTLE CREEK — Services for George E. “Gene” Humphrey, 75, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Revs. B.J. Fouts and Joseph Leech will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date. Military rites will be conducted by…

Addison Woodard Jr.

Addison Woodard Jr.

OAKDALE — Services for Addison Woodard Jr., 49, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 9 at Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.

Sandra Barger

Sandra Barger

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Sandra Barger, 84, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Sandra Barger died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Diann Larson

Diann Larson

TILDEN — Memorial services for Diann Larson, 71, Tilden, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28, at Peace United Church of Christ in Tilden. The Rev. Melanie Miller will officiate.

Sandra Barger

Sandra Barger

LINDY — Services for Sandra Barger, 84, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Timothy Preusker

Timothy Preusker

BATTLE CREEK — Graveside services for Timothy W. Preusker, 83, formerly of Battle Creek and Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 2, at St. John’s Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

