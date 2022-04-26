SPENCER — Services for Harold Klasna, 95, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Harold Klasna died Monday, April 25, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Brett L. Hart, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 25, at the Home for Funerals, 703 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
GRAND ISLAND — Graveside services for Phyllis B. (Darnall) Johnsrud, 90, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.
NORFOLK — Services for Marcia D. Janzing, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Marcia Janzing died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for George E. “Gene” Humphrey, 75, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Revs. B.J. Fouts and Joseph Leech will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date. Military rites will be conducted by…
OAKDALE — Services for Addison Woodard Jr., 49, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 9 at Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Sandra Barger, 84, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Sandra Barger died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Diann Larson, 71, Tilden, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28, at Peace United Church of Christ in Tilden. The Rev. Melanie Miller will officiate.
LINDY — Services for Sandra Barger, 84, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
BATTLE CREEK — Graveside services for Timothy W. Preusker, 83, formerly of Battle Creek and Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 2, at St. John’s Cemetery in Battle Creek.