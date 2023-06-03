 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Harold Henn Jr.

Harold Henn Jr.

RAEVILLE — Harold P. “Buggs” Henn Jr., 72, Petersburg, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville with the Rev. John Norman officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.

1950-2023

Harold Paul Henn Jr., son of Harold Arthur and Helen Ann (Berger) Henn Sr., was born July 23, 1950, in Tilden. He and siblings grew up on the family’s 100-year-old farm that was about a mile away from the town of Raeville. Buggs attended school at St. John’s Berchman’s in Raeville and later went to Petersburg Public Schools, graduating with the class of 1969. After graduation, Buggs worked at different jobs until he became a grain elevator manager for CVA in Petersburg, where he worked until his retirement.

On July 26, 1980, Buggs was united in marriage to Connie Smith in Raeville. From this union, he was blessed with five children. The couple made their home in a two-story house on the north end of Petersburg. There they raised calves and some chickens in the spring. The couple later divorced in 2001.

Buggs was a member of St. John’s Church in Petersburg and St. Bonaventure’s Church in Raeville. He also contributed a lot of time toward the community. He was a member of the Young Men’s Club, Commercial Club, softball team manager for the Knotty Pine, USSSA Umpire, volunteer fireman for Petersburg, Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighters Association, and a share of the management of the Legion Club to head the list of commitments.

Buggs enjoyed playing softball, umpiring, bowling and being part of any sporting events. He was also a true Nebraska Husker fan. He looked forward to Rae Valley Heritage Days every year which he participated in.

Buggs is survived by his former spouse, Connie Henn of Battle Creek; five children: Josh (Stephanie) Henn of Norfolk, Becky Henn of Battle Creek, Stephen (Tiffany) Henn of Lincoln, Jake Henn of Genoa and Danny (Kelly Zegar) Henn of Petersburg; eight grandchildren, Maveryk and Gabrielle Henn, Preston, Aubrey and Kylee Henn, Megan and Trevor Brinkman, Noah Henn; four brothers: Randy (Connie) Henn of Elgin, Nick (Wendy) Henn of Neligh, Ken (Tina) Henn of Petersburg and Tim Henn of St. Edward; six sisters, Pat Evans of Elgin, Rose (Dave) Simons of Creighton, Sharon (Dwain) Seier of Genoa, Jeanie (Leon) Seier of Spalding, Darlene Henn of Battle Creek, Mary Jo (Gary) Priester of Omaha; sister-in-law Shirley Henn of Petersburg; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Larry Henn and James Henn in infancy; and brothers-in-law: Bill Evans and Merle Sehi.

In lieu of flowers, memorial are suggested to St. Bonaventure Catholic Church or the family for later designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

Nathan Peck

Nathan Peck

Nathan Troy Peck, 60, Minneapolis, Minn., passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on May 17, 2023.

Sharon Flaskamp

Sharon Flaskamp

NORFOLK — Sharon R. “Sherry” Flaskamp, 79, Norfolk, died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Shirley Hoefel

Shirley Hoefel

AINSWORTH — Services for Shirley J. Hoefel, 97, were Saturday, May 27, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. The Rev. David Randall officiated. Burial was in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Sharon Flaskamp

Sharon Flaskamp

NORFOLK — Services for Sharon R. Flaskamp, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Sharon Flaskamp died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Sheryl Barry

Sheryl Barry

OMAHA — Graveside services for Roger and Sheryl Barry will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the Omaha National Cemetery.

Joyce Osborn

Joyce Osborn

Joyce Osborn, 79, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2023, in Omaha surrounded by her family.

Gurney Lorenz

Gurney Lorenz

RANDOLPH — Services for Gurney D. Lorenz, 94, of Randolph will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Randolph. Officiating the service will be PMA Dwight Brummels. Burial will be at the Randolph City Cemetery.

Lisa Schultz

Lisa Schultz

NORFOLK — Visitation for Lisa M. (Berney) Schultz, 48, of Norfolk will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave.

John Hladky

John Hladky

STUART — Services for John Hladky, 76, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara