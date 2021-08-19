SPENCER — Services for Harold Haun, 89, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the United Methodist Church in Spencer. The Rev. Ray Weinerman will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
Memorials may be given to the Spencer United Methodist Church, Beginnings Pregnancy Resource Center, Spencer Fire Department and Spencer Volunteer Rescue.
1931-2021
Harold Dean Haun, beloved and honored father and grandfather, passed away on Aug. 17, 2021, Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
Harold was born in Billings, Mont., on Aug. 30, 1931. During his youth, he moved with his parents from Billings to several locations until his parents settled in Spencer in 1946. He graduated from Spencer High School in 1948, after which he attended Wahoo Lutheran College, then Wayne State College, before transferring to the University of Nebraska, where he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1953.
Harold married Helen (Carlson) Luedke on Sept. 14, 1951. They were married over 62 years when Helen passed away in 2014.
Harold had a long career in agri-business. After farming for three years with his father on a farm north of Bristow, he acquired in 1956 the John Deere dealership in Spencer and managed it until he sold it to his brother-in-law, Charles Luedke, in 1966. At that time, Harold joined his father and brother as a livestock buyer for Spencer Livestock Company in Spencer. During the time that Harold and Bob operated Spencer Livestock, they would broker 350,000 hogs per year. Harold would attend hog and cattle sales in Butte, Bassett, Ainsworth, Atkinson, O’Neill, Verdigre and Creighton, as well as Winner, Burke, Platte, Corsica and Yankton.
As an order buyer, he would purchase the livestock and ship the animals to packers in the Midwest and northwest parts of the United States. Companies for which he was an order buyer included John Morrell, Armour Meats, Farmland Industries and Iowa Beef Processors. In addition to brokering livestock, Spencer Livestock ran a fleet of trucks to ship the livestock, fed cattle in their feedlots in Spencer and north of Bristow, operated a cattle ranch near Kimball, S.D., and farmed in Boyd County. The hog order-buying business was sold to Dakota Pork in 1988.
Harold’s sons and his nephew, Brad, were employed by Spencer Livestock, focusing the operation on cattle feeding, farming and trucking.
Harold served the community as a board member of the school board when the new gymnasium was built, among other directorships of community programs.
Harold is survived by his six children: daughters Pamela Dee (David) Klasna of Omaha, Patricia Ann Wilkey (Steve) Mahlendorf of Bristow and Patricia Sue (Steve) Anson of O’Neill; sons Roger Ray (Mary) Haun, Robert Charles (Cathy) Haun and William Floyd (Rochelle) Haun, all of Spencer; grandchildren: Kristin (Curtis) Loosvelt, Elizabeth (Joe) Taylor, Rebekah (Anani) Acolatse, Megan (Justin) Kofoed, Julie (Quinten) Jaeke, Katie (Jeremy) Steskal, Molly Anson, Angela (Travis) Oligmueller, Nathan Haun, Matthew Haun, Philip Haun, Justin (Alicia) Haun, Kelsy (Brent) Luber, John Haun, Rylie Haun, Miranda (Nolan) Zimmer, Dylan (Jamie) Haun, Carson Haun, Stephanie (Todd) Boettcher, Luke (Shannon) Mahlendorf, and Sarah (Glen) Kumm; his sisters, Betty Oatman and Dorothy Miller; his brother, Robert (Judy) Haun; 26 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and many relatives and friends.
Harold was preceded in death by his spouse, Helen; parents Floyd and Florence (Heiser) Haun; son Larry; great-grandson Evan Steskal; and brother-in-law Keith Oatman.