Harold Grashorn

Services for Harold O. Grashorn, 88, Stanton, Iowa, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Mamrelund Lutheran Church in Stanton, Iowa. The Rev. Eric Kutzli will officiate with burial in Mamre Cemetery with military rites.
Visitation with the family will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at the church and continue until service time.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
1933-2021
Harold Otto Grashorn, the son of George and Martha (Lawviczack) was born Jan. 13, 1933, at Wisner. He passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak, Iowa, at the age of 88 years, five months and one day.
Harold attended school at Wisner and Stanton, Neb. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953 and served until his honorable discharge in 1955. He was honored with the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.
Harold was united in marriage to Karen Rae Miller on April 17, 1959, at Madison. They farmed in that area until 1964, when they moved to southwest Iowa and continued farming until 1977. He then went to work for Agri Gains fertilizer for a few years and then was employed at Stanton Co-op until his retirement.
Harold was a member of Mamrelund Lutheran Church and American Legion Ernie Johnson Post 406, both of Stanton, Iowa. He enjoyed fishing, deer hunting and playing cards.
Harold was preceded death by his parents; eight brothers, Art, Dick, Hank, Herman, George, Arnold, Norman and Elmer; a sister, Edna; and a grandson, Brent Daniel Johnson.
Harold is survived by his spouse, Karen Rae Grashorn of Stanton, Iowa; three children, Randall Grashorn of LaVista, Bonnie Johnson of Red Oak and Alan Grashorn of Red Oak; three grandchildren, Cyndi (Michael) O’Rourke, Tyler (Liz) Grashorn and Kaitlyn (Mark) Niechwiadowicz; three great-grandchildren: Hayes and Madden O’Rourke and Carter Grashorn; and two sisters, Irene Hansen of Norfolk and Betty Eucker of Madison; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.
His family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to Stanton Fire and Rescue or Mamrelund Lutheran Church.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com.