Harold Dunlap

Harold R. Dunlap Jr. moved peacefully to Heaven on April 5, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home. No services or memorial is scheduled at this time.
He was born in Omaha on July 19, 1934, to Harold and Irene (Datel) Dunlap. He graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1952.
In 1953, he married LuJean Duhachek, and together they had four children: Jay, Sheri, Bryan and Keri. In 1992, he married Sidney Lyall.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1958 in the 82nd Airborne Division with an honorable discharge as Specialist 4th Class. He owned and operated an insurance company in Omaha, then became a finance loan officer with Great West Savings & Loan in Denver. He returned to Newman Grove in 1969 to enjoy farming, and later moved to Brush, Colo., where he was owner and operator of Our Own Hardware store.
In Newman Grove he was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, active on the Newman Grove school and co-op boards.
Harold loved the mountains and enjoyed building projects, which included a log home in Colorado.
He is survived by two sons and two daughters and their spouses: Jay (Becky) Dunlap of Bozeman, Mont., Sheri (Bob) Webb of Loveland, Colo., Bryan (Shelley) Dunlap of Newman Grove and Keri (Jon) Braun of Windsor, Colo.; plus 10 granddaughters and nine great-grandchildren; as well as a sister, Alma Winterbotham of Oregon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ernie Dunlap, and spouses.