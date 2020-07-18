Harold Buettner

CEDAR RAPIDS — Services for Harold P. Buettner, 74, Primrose, will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Primrose. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service. Social distancing and current COVID-19 directive health measures will be followed at both the visitation and Mass.
Buettner died unexpectedly Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his farm in Primrose. Levander Funeral Home of Cedar Rapids is in charge of the arrangements.