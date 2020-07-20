Harold Buettner

CEDAR RAPIDS — Services for Harold P. Buettner, 74, Primrose, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Primrose.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake. Social distancing will be followed at the service and visitation.
He died unexpectedly Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his farm in Primrose.
Levander Funeral Home of Cedar Rapids is in charge of the arrangements
1945-2020
Harold Paul Buettner, the son of Walter and Viola (Morris) Buettner was born on Aug. 15, 1945; in St. Edward. Harold was the third oldest child of 12 children and spent his childhood growing up on his parents’ farm northeast of Primrose. He attended School District 59, a one-room schoolhouse. Harold graduated from Primrose High School in 1963. Following high school, Harold attended college in Omaha to be an automotive mechanic.
On Jan. 7, 1967, Harold was united in marriage to Janice Tarnick at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton. They resided in Fullerton until 1969 and then made their home in Primrose. In 1982, they bought a five acre property on the edge of town and lived there throughout their lives. Harold and Janice owned and operated Harold’s Service for many years. Harold also farmed north of Primrose until his retirement. In his younger years, Harold enjoyed going to his children’s sporting events, hunting, fishing and playing golf. Restoring a 1936 Buick Century Coupe that was previously owned by his uncle Paul was another highlight of Harold’s life.
Friends and family of Harold have often described him as one of a kind. He enjoyed fixing all kinds of things and had just about any tool you could need. Along with Janice, he enjoyed finding treasures at his daughter’s storage facility and would add unusual and interesting objects to his collection. Harold also enjoyed gambling at casinos, and he was always pressing his luck with playing lottery tickets, scratch cards and keno.
Harold loved being at home and took great pride in keeping his property looking sharp. He and Janice made many improvements to their home over the years, one of which was to add a building that became Harold’s shop. Friends and family would gather there for playing a game of cards and shooting some washers. All his life, Harold loved to grow things and he always had a big garden. He made a trail through the north tree line of the property that all of his family enjoyed walking on and the grandkids rode through.
Harold was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, and former member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Primrose, where he served on the board. He was a member of the Primrose Fire Department and served on the village board for many years.
Harold is survived by his four children: Joe (Kellye) Buettner of Norfolk, Tim Buettner of Norfolk, Pamela (Derick) Buettner of Yankton and Robin (Barry Smith) Buettner of Lincoln; 10 grandchildren: Zoe (Jason) Ambrose of Madison, Jordan (Dani) Buettner of Norfolk, Riley (Cece O’Neill) Buettner of St. Louis, Mo., McKenzie (Grant) Carlson of Lake Stevens, Wash., Madison (Aaron Hoff) Buettner of Omaha, Syd Boots of Yankton, Blaze and Blake Cunningham of Yankton, Noah (Noelle Johanns) Smith and Claire Smith of Lincoln; four great-grandchildren: Parker and Cooper Ambrose, Evelyn and Turner Buettner; and a great-grandson on the way; six brothers: Ron (Diane) Buettner of Cedar Rapids, Richard (Mary) Buettner of Columbus, Arnie (Shari) Buettner of Albion, Bob (Janet) Buettner of Hickman, Mark Buettner of South Bend, Neb., and Jerry Buettner of Great Falls, Mont.; three sisters Marie Jenkins of Lincoln ; Joan (Bill) Arkfeld of Madison and Patty (Rick) Kolm of Columbus; his sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Buettner of Cedar Rapids and Jennifer (Tom) Havel of Longmont, Colo.; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Janice; parents-in-law John and Laura Tarnick; brother Merlin; infant brother John Paul; sister-in-law Becky Buettner; brother-in-law Ed Jenkins; and nephew Jimmy Buettner.
