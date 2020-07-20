Harold Buettner

Harold Buettner

CEDAR RAPIDS — Services for Harold P. Buettner, 74, Primrose, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Primrose.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake. Social distancing will be followed at the service and visitation.

He died unexpectedly Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his farm in Primrose.

Levander Funeral Home of Cedar Rapids is in charge of the arrangements

1945-2020

Harold Paul Buettner, the son of Walter and Viola (Morris) Buettner was born on Aug. 15, 1945; in St. Edward. Harold was the third oldest child of 12 children and spent his childhood growing up on his parents’ farm northeast of Primrose. He attended School District 59, a one-room schoolhouse. Harold graduated from Primrose High School in 1963. Following high school, Harold attended college in Omaha to be an automotive mechanic.

On Jan. 7, 1967, Harold was united in marriage to Janice Tarnick at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton. They resided in Fullerton until 1969 and then made their home in Primrose. In 1982, they bought a five acre property on the edge of town and lived there throughout their lives. Harold and Janice owned and operated Harold’s Service for many years. Harold also farmed north of Primrose until his retirement. In his younger years, Harold enjoyed going to his children’s sporting events, hunting, fishing and playing golf. Restoring a 1936 Buick Century Coupe that was previously owned by his uncle Paul was another highlight of Harold’s life.

Friends and family of Harold have often described him as one of a kind. He enjoyed fixing all kinds of things and had just about any tool you could need. Along with Janice, he enjoyed finding treasures at his daughter’s storage facility and would add unusual and interesting objects to his collection. Harold also enjoyed gambling at casinos, and he was always pressing his luck with playing lottery tickets, scratch cards and keno.

Harold loved being at home and took great pride in keeping his property looking sharp. He and Janice made many improvements to their home over the years, one of which was to add a building that became Harold’s shop. Friends and family would gather there for playing a game of cards and shooting some washers. All his life, Harold loved to grow things and he always had a big garden. He made a trail through the north tree line of the property that all of his family enjoyed walking on and the grandkids rode through.

Harold was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, and former member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Primrose, where he served on the board. He was a member of the Primrose Fire Department and served on the village board for many years.

Harold is survived by his four children: Joe (Kellye) Buettner of Norfolk, Tim Buettner of Norfolk, Pamela (Derick) Buettner of Yankton and Robin (Barry Smith) Buettner of Lincoln; 10 grandchildren: Zoe (Jason) Ambrose of Madison, Jordan (Dani) Buettner of Norfolk, Riley (Cece O’Neill) Buettner of St. Louis, Mo., McKenzie (Grant) Carlson of Lake Stevens, Wash., Madison (Aaron Hoff) Buettner of Omaha, Syd Boots of Yankton, Blaze and Blake Cunningham of Yankton, Noah (Noelle Johanns) Smith and Claire Smith of Lincoln; four great-grandchildren: Parker and Cooper Ambrose, Evelyn and Turner Buettner; and a great-grandson on the way; six brothers: Ron (Diane) Buettner of Cedar Rapids, Richard (Mary) Buettner of Columbus, Arnie (Shari) Buettner of Albion, Bob (Janet) Buettner of Hickman, Mark Buettner of South Bend, Neb., and Jerry Buettner of Great Falls, Mont.; three sisters Marie Jenkins of Lincoln ; Joan (Bill) Arkfeld of Madison and Patty (Rick) Kolm of Columbus; his sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Buettner of Cedar Rapids and Jennifer (Tom) Havel of Longmont, Colo.; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Janice; parents-in-law John and Laura Tarnick; brother Merlin; infant brother John Paul; sister-in-law Becky Buettner; brother-in-law Ed Jenkins; and nephew Jimmy Buettner.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

Jeannene Reninger

CHAMBERS — Services for Jeannene Reninger, 90, Merritt Island, Fla., formerly of Chambers, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Memorial Baptist Church in Chambers. Burial will be in the Chambers Cemetery. The Rev. Joe Bockerman will officiate.

Kenneth Krieger

ATKINSON — Services for Kenneth Krieger, 71, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 86.

Marjorie Kloepper

ELGIN — Services for Marjorie Kloepper, 93, formerly of Elgin, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. She died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Lincoln.

Carol Wernsman

Carol Wernsman

OMAHA —  Services for Carol S. (Kuk) Wernsman, 85, Omaha, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church in Omaha. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.

Karen Nykodym

NORFOLK —  Services for Karen (Kort) Nykodym, 69, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

Robert Houfek

SCHUYLER — Services for Robert “Bob” Houfek, 97, Schuyler, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Svoboda Funeral Home South Chapel in Schuyler. The Rev. Sarah Gengler will officiate with burial and military honors at the Schuyler Cemetery.

Johnny Wuest

NORFOLK — Johnny Wuest, 92, Norfolk, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Miriam Samuelson

MEADOW GROVE — Services for Miriam L. Samuelson, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at St. Paul Lutheran-Buffalo Creek Church in rural Meadow Grove. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate with burial in the Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.

Ceiria Moravec-Davis

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ceiria J. Moravec-Davis, 27, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-