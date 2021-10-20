LINCOLN — Services for Harlow D. Dover Jr. will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4325 Sumner St., in Lincoln. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
Masks will be required.
Harlow Dover Jr. died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
Memorials are suggested to the Comfort Dog Program at Christ Lutheran.
1932-2021
Harlow Dean Dover was born in Stanton County on Sept. 2, 1932, to Harlow and Evelyn (Gerling) Dover. He graduated from Madison High School in 1950 and lived in the Madison area until joining the U.S. Navy in 1952 during the Korean conflict.
On March 6, 1955, he married Anita Maurer in Honolulu, Hawaii. After discharge from the Navy, he attended Norfolk Junior College and Wayne State Teachers College, earning both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees there.
He taught industrial arts for 35 years in the Lincoln Public Schools system. Upon retirement in 1994, he was the last of the initial staff at Pound Junior High.
He joined the Lutheran Church in 1962 and was a member of Christ Lutheran until his death.
A regular Community Blood Bank donor, his goal was 25 gallons but only got to a little over 18 gallons because of medication restrictions. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, wood crafts and was an avid gardener, having fun giving the produce away. He was an honest, no-nonsense person who could fix almost everything. Above all else, home is where he wanted to be.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepparents; and sisters Doris Vig and Gloria Uphoff.
Survivors include his spouse, Anita; son Kevin (Amy); daughter Kyle; grandsons Nathan and Zachary; step-grandson Jason Mikeska; half-brother James; nieces and nephews; friends and many former students.
Condolences can be left at lincolnfh.com. The services will be livestreamed at https://boxcast.tv/view/october-23-2021-sanctuary-funeral-dyttjgsuwr4q7fzhpdhj