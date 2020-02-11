PILGER — Services for Harlin Westerhold, 92, Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Deb Hammer will officiate with burial in the Pilger Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
He died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting with the arrangements.
———
Harlin Westerhold was born on Sept. 5, 1927, in Pender, to Edward John and Emma (Johannes) Westerhold. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pender. Harlin attended Cuming County Rural School District 67. Harlin was engaged in farming north of Pilger, where he loved to tinker and could fix anything.
Harlin was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. He enjoyed having coffee with friends and attending farm sales with his father when he was younger.
He is survived by a niece and four nephews.
Harlin was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Edward Westerhold; and a sister, Armilda Westerhold.