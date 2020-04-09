Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS 40 TO 50 MPH
EXPECTED.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA.

* WHEN...FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING.

* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DUST FROM CONSTRUCTION SITES OR TILLED
FIELDS COULD ALSO PRODUCE SOME REDUCED VISIBILITIES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.

&&

COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Harley Tejkl

Harley Tejkl

STANTON — Private services for Harley J. Tejkl, 98, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 11, at the New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by VFW Post 3602 and American Legion Post 88, both of Stanton.

Limited visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Friday at the church.

He died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton is in charge of the arrangements.

1921-2020

Harley J. Tejkl was born May 18, 1921, at Stanton, the son of Anton and Olga (Brahmer) Tejkl. He attended Stanton County District 30 near Stanton. He farmed with his parents south of Stanton and worked on other farms until World War II broke out. He then moved to Dayton, Ohio, and worked at a factory making rivets for aircraft production.

Harley enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps on July 11, 1942. After a few weeks of basic training, he was on a ship to England, and later into France, Belgium, and finally Germany. He was assigned to the 10th Depot supply squadron of the 9th Air Force Division serving Normandy, northern Rhineland and central Europe until he was honorably discharged on June 19, 1945.

Harley returned to farming and feeding cattle south of Stanton in 1945 and began a life in agriculture production.

On May 20, 1947, Harley married Mary Ann Hrouda at New New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. The couple made their home farming and feeding cattle north of Leigh. In 1986, the couple moved into Stanton, but Harley continued farming with his son.

He served as a member of Stanton County District 54 school board. His memberships include New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton; American Legion Post 88 of Stanton; Stanton VFW Post 3602, and was a 4-H Club leader for many years. He served in various capacities in the Stanton County Feeders Association and was on the fair board/Stanton County Ag Society for many years. As a lifelong cattleman, he was still watching cattle sales on the internet just four weeks prior to passing.

Survivors include two sons, H. J. and Sendy Tejkl of Howells and Ron and Loretta Tejkl of Leigh; eight grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; a brother, Loren and Marcelene Tejkl of Stanton; several nieces and nephews.

Preceding Harley in death were his parents; his spouse, Mary Ann on Jan. 2, 2015; a daughter, Jeananne (Tejkl) Volk; and a sister Elaine (Tejkl) Dolesh.

Flowers are temporary as is this current pandemic. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the precautions all of us need to take, the family requests memorials be directed to organizations that can do more long-term good than flowers. Harley listed the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation and the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation.

Harley provided his pastor this parting note:“Be Positive and Optimistic — this isn’t the end of the world!”

Music selections include “How Great Thou Art,” “Because He Lives” and “On Eagle’s Wings.” Pallbearers will be “Harley’s grandchildren and stepgrandchildren: Todd Volk, Travis Volk, Michelle Brown, Cody Volk, Justin Tejkl, Megan Tejkl Sucha, John Tejkl, Audie Tejkl, Thomas Wuestewald, Elizabeth Wuestewald and Andrew Wuestewald. Honorary pallbearers will be Harley’s friends and associates.

Webcasting will be attempted for both visitation and funeral. Check dates listed above at the mortuary’s website; and because of restricted public visitation and private funeral services, please sign the online sympathies page at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.

Tags

In other news

Leon Wagner

TILDEN — Private services for Leon Wagner, 81, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. He died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Esther Kleveland

NEWMAN GROVE — Private graveside services for Esther M. Kleveland, 95, Newman Grove, will be at Shell Creek Cemetery in Newman Grove.

Sloan Sicheneder

Sloan Sicheneder

NORFOLK —  Private services for Sloan Emily Sicheneder, two-week-old daughter of Riley and Kaitlin “Katie” (Pearson) Sicheneder, will be at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Leon Gentrup will officiate. Graveside services will be at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson on Friday afternoon.

Harley Tejkl

Harley Tejkl

STANTON — Private services for Harley J. Tejkl, 98, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 11, at the New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by VFW Post 36…

Randy Barritt

NORFOLK — Private services for Randy Barritt, 60, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his residence.

Rites set for longtime state senator

Rites set for longtime state senator

NORFOLK — Services for former longtime State Sen. Richard P. Peterson, 91, Norfolk, will be conducted. Due to restrictions on large gatherings, they will be private. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Martha Gillespie

WAYNE —  Services for Martha A. Gillespie, 91, Battle Creek, will be at a later date under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Scott Leisy

ATKINSON — Graveside services for Scott R. Leisy, 34, Atkinson, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 9, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Sloan Sicheneder

NORFOLK —  Private services for Sloan Emily Sicheneder, two-week-old daughter of Riley and Kaitlin “Katie” (Pearson) Sicheneder, will be at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Leon Gentrup will officiate. Graveside services will be at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-