Harley Tejkl

STANTON — Private services for Harley J. Tejkl, 98, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 11, at the New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by VFW Post 3602 and American Legion Post 88, both of Stanton.
Limited visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Friday at the church.
He died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton is in charge of the arrangements.
1921-2020
Harley J. Tejkl was born May 18, 1921, at Stanton, the son of Anton and Olga (Brahmer) Tejkl. He attended Stanton County District 30 near Stanton. He farmed with his parents south of Stanton and worked on other farms until World War II broke out. He then moved to Dayton, Ohio, and worked at a factory making rivets for aircraft production.
Harley enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps on July 11, 1942. After a few weeks of basic training, he was on a ship to England, and later into France, Belgium, and finally Germany. He was assigned to the 10th Depot supply squadron of the 9th Air Force Division serving Normandy, northern Rhineland and central Europe until he was honorably discharged on June 19, 1945.
Harley returned to farming and feeding cattle south of Stanton in 1945 and began a life in agriculture production.
On May 20, 1947, Harley married Mary Ann Hrouda at New New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. The couple made their home farming and feeding cattle north of Leigh. In 1986, the couple moved into Stanton, but Harley continued farming with his son.
He served as a member of Stanton County District 54 school board. His memberships include New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton; American Legion Post 88 of Stanton; Stanton VFW Post 3602, and was a 4-H Club leader for many years. He served in various capacities in the Stanton County Feeders Association and was on the fair board/Stanton County Ag Society for many years. As a lifelong cattleman, he was still watching cattle sales on the internet just four weeks prior to passing.
Survivors include two sons, H. J. and Sendy Tejkl of Howells and Ron and Loretta Tejkl of Leigh; eight grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; a brother, Loren and Marcelene Tejkl of Stanton; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding Harley in death were his parents; his spouse, Mary Ann on Jan. 2, 2015; a daughter, Jeananne (Tejkl) Volk; and a sister Elaine (Tejkl) Dolesh.
Flowers are temporary as is this current pandemic. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the precautions all of us need to take, the family requests memorials be directed to organizations that can do more long-term good than flowers. Harley listed the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation and the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation.
Harley provided his pastor this parting note:“Be Positive and Optimistic — this isn’t the end of the world!”
Music selections include “How Great Thou Art,” “Because He Lives” and “On Eagle’s Wings.” Pallbearers will be “Harley’s grandchildren and stepgrandchildren: Todd Volk, Travis Volk, Michelle Brown, Cody Volk, Justin Tejkl, Megan Tejkl Sucha, John Tejkl, Audie Tejkl, Thomas Wuestewald, Elizabeth Wuestewald and Andrew Wuestewald. Honorary pallbearers will be Harley’s friends and associates.
Webcasting will be attempted for both visitation and funeral. Check dates listed above at the mortuary’s website; and because of restricted public visitation and private funeral services, please sign the online sympathies page at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.