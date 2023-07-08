FREMONT — Harlan R. Schrieber, 84, Hooper, died Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the Fremont United Methodist Church in Fremont. Private burial will be in the Hooper Cemetery.
The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.
———
Harlan Schrieber is a retired superintendent from Logan View Public School. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family. Condolences can be left at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com.