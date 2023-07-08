 Skip to main content
FREMONT — Harlan R. Schrieber, 84, Hooper, died Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the Fremont United Methodist Church in Fremont. Private burial will be in the Hooper Cemetery.

The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

Harlan Schrieber is a retired superintendent from Logan View Public School. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family. Condolences can be left at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

