 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Harlan Krebs

Harlan Krebs

NELIGH — Services for Harlan Krebs, 80, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.

Harlan Krebs died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh is handling the arrangements.

1942-2022

Harlan Edward Krebs, son of Harold and Esther (Nore) Krebs, was born on Aug. 21, 1942, at Neligh. He was a graduate of the class of 1960 at Neligh High School.

Following high school, Harlan worked for the U.S. Department of Interior doing geological surveys which took him across the country with his ’63 Chevy Impala.

Harlan married Bonnie Kaczor of Ewing on Aug. 21, 1965, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. They were married for 57 years and raised three children, Lynn, Jeff and Jason.

Harlan assumed running the family farm west of Neligh and began his passion of raising cattle. He was the third generation on the farm, following his parents and grandparents.

Harlan was very proud of his cattle and enjoyed traveling to several 4-H progress shows and national stock shows across the Midwest. He won events such as Aksarben, the Denver Stock Show and the American Royal Stock Show in Kansas City.

Harlan’s other hobbies were fishing, hunting, water skiing, snowmobiling, playing cards, attending auctions, watching his kids and grandkids sporting events, traveling with Bonnie, and the always-needed (chat) sessions at the coffee shop with his beloved buddies.

Harlan is survived by his loving spouse, Bonnie Krebs of Neligh; three children: daughter Lynn (Darwin) Craig of Omaha, son Jeff (Lynette) Krebs of Neligh and son Jason Krebs of Neligh; eight grandchildren, Travis, Cody and Parker Craig, Calli and Kirsten Krebs and Ashton, Talon and Colson Krebs; brother Eldon (Louisa) Krebs of Gordon; and a sister, Sharon (Tom) Stibal of Lincoln.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Joyce (Dale) Wilkinson of Neligh.

Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.

Tags

In other news

Marguerite Hassenstab

Marguerite Hassenstab

HUMPHREY — Services for Marguerite A. Hassenstab, 96, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery.

Peter Kiser

Peter Kiser

RANDOLPH — Peter “Pete” Kiser, 71, Norfolk, formerly of Randolph, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services from complications of multiple myeloma.

Melva Rae Pinkelman

Melva Rae Pinkelman

HARTINGTON — Services for Melva Rae Pinkelman, 86, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Melva Rae Pinkelman died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Joy Wilson

Joy Wilson

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Joy Wilson, 89, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. Delores Ruzicka will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

David Lammers

David Lammers

HARTINGTON — Services for David I. Lammers, 67, of Fordyce are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Paul Johnson

Paul Johnson

NORFOLK — Services for Paul G. Johnson, 51, Battle Creek, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Paul Johnson died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Larry Anderson

Larry Anderson

WAYNE — Services for Larry E. Anderson, 81, Concord, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Larry Anderson died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at his home in Concord.

Joy Wilson

Joy Wilson

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Joy Wilson, 89, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Joy Wilson died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Roger Pecena

Roger Pecena

SPENCER — Services for Roger Pecena, 76, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Roger Pecena died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara