NELIGH — Services for Harlan Krebs, 80, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
Harlan Krebs died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh is handling the arrangements.
1942-2022
Harlan Edward Krebs, son of Harold and Esther (Nore) Krebs, was born on Aug. 21, 1942, at Neligh. He was a graduate of the class of 1960 at Neligh High School.
Following high school, Harlan worked for the U.S. Department of Interior doing geological surveys which took him across the country with his ’63 Chevy Impala.
Harlan married Bonnie Kaczor of Ewing on Aug. 21, 1965, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. They were married for 57 years and raised three children, Lynn, Jeff and Jason.
Harlan assumed running the family farm west of Neligh and began his passion of raising cattle. He was the third generation on the farm, following his parents and grandparents.
Harlan was very proud of his cattle and enjoyed traveling to several 4-H progress shows and national stock shows across the Midwest. He won events such as Aksarben, the Denver Stock Show and the American Royal Stock Show in Kansas City.
Harlan’s other hobbies were fishing, hunting, water skiing, snowmobiling, playing cards, attending auctions, watching his kids and grandkids sporting events, traveling with Bonnie, and the always-needed (chat) sessions at the coffee shop with his beloved buddies.
Harlan is survived by his loving spouse, Bonnie Krebs of Neligh; three children: daughter Lynn (Darwin) Craig of Omaha, son Jeff (Lynette) Krebs of Neligh and son Jason Krebs of Neligh; eight grandchildren, Travis, Cody and Parker Craig, Calli and Kirsten Krebs and Ashton, Talon and Colson Krebs; brother Eldon (Louisa) Krebs of Gordon; and a sister, Sharon (Tom) Stibal of Lincoln.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Joyce (Dale) Wilkinson of Neligh.
Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.