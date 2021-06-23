WAUSA — Memorial services for Harlan Hult, 89, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
He died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.
1932-2021
Harlan Harris Hult, son of David and Wilma (Suhr) Hult, was born Jan. 17, 1932, at Wausa. He attended grade school and high school at Wausa, graduating in 1950. Harlan served in the U.S Army from 1952 until 1954 and was stationed at Trieste for 18 months.
On June 2, 1956, Harlan was united in marriage to Marcia Moline of Wausa at the United Methodist Church. They enjoyed 65 years of marriage and were blessed with three children: Steven, Stacy and Denise.
Harlan and Marcia were lifetime members of the Methodist Church and active in the church choir and Sunday school.
Harlan and his family lived on the family farm until moving into Wausa in 1947, where he spent his whole life. He enjoyed home building and carpentry, building the Hultcraft boats with his brother, Don, and operated the Weigand Marina and Resort for 14 years.
Harlan and Marcia enjoyed traveling, camping, attending the grandchildren’s events, boating, rock hunting and golf. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Norfolk Northeast Rock and Mineral Society.
Harlan is survived by his spouse, Marcia of Wausa; his children, Steven (Joan) Hult of Norfolk, Stacy (Matthew) Meinert of St. Joseph, Mo., and Denise (Tim) Buenz of Jefferson, Iowa; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Anita Yergler; a brother, Don Hult; sisters-in-law Marilyn Hult, Evelyn Eriksen, Marilyn Johnson and Carol Nelson; brothers-in-law Dale Yergler, Kennard Eriksen, Dale Johnson, Virgil Nelson and Dale Moline; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.