Harlan Good

CLEARWATER — Services for Harlan Good, 90, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. The Rev. Rodger Good will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh with military rites by Neligh American Legion Post 172, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5287 and the Legion Riders.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater.

Harlan Good died May 7, 2022, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

1931-2022

Harlan Dean Good was born on Aug. 8, 1931, to Joseph “Paul” and Roma (Harbottle) Good at Ewing. He started farming with his dad at the age 10 and attended Neligh High School and graduated with the class of 1949.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army on June 10, 1952, in Omaha and was discharged from Camp Carson, Colo., on May 26, 1954.

On Feb. 24, 1957, he was united in marriage to Shirley Vollbrecht in Neligh. He continued farming with his dad and later purchased the farm from his parents. Harlan grew up and lived in the same neighborhood all his life.

Harlan had a great sense of humor, loved reading, antique tractors, going to the fair and listening to the markets and livestock reports; he even was contracting his corn from the nursing home. He enjoyed spending time with his family and teasing his grandkids. He was a member of Neligh American Legion, Blaine Township Board, the board of School District 38 and the rural fire board.

He is survived by his spouse of 65 years, Shirley Good of Clearwater; a son, Sam and spouse Susan Good of Madison, Va., and a daughter, Susan and spouse Mark Cooper of Norfolk; grandchildren: Levi Cooper, Sarah Koler, Nic Young, Brady Cooper, Josh Good, and Jake Good; and five great-grandchildren; a brother, Lloyd “Buzz” and spouse Darlene Good of Neligh; and a sister, Jan Good of Norfolk.

He was preceded in death by his parents, aunts and uncles.

Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.

