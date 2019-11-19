NORFOLK — Services for Hans Wagner, 93, Norfolk, are pending with Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
In other news
CREIGHTON — Services for Eva R. Klosner, 91, Creighton, will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton.
NORFOLK — Services for Hans Wagner, 93, Norfolk, are pending with Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
CROFTON — Services for Larry L. Hamilton, 78, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate with burial in the Crofton City Cemetery in Crofton.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for William “Bill” Kleinschmidt, 38, will be 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Elkhorn Cabin near the east entrance at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
HARTINGTON — Services for Evelyn G. “Evie” Litz, 90, Dixon, formerly of Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
HARTINGTON — Services for Mary J. Miller, 72, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Coleridge.
PLATTSMOUTH — Services for Barbara Sirek, 95, Plattsmouth, formerly of Pierce, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth. The Rev. Chris Abbott will officiate.
LINDSAY — Services for Arlene Kurtenbach, 90, Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Revs. Eric Olson and Jim Novotny will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Charles E. Hughes, 77, Johnstown, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.