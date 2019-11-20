NORFOLK — Services for Hans Wagner, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Karl will officiate with a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. at Bloomfield City Cemetery in Bloomfield. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. wake.
He died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
1925-2019
Hans H. Wagner was born Dec. 1, 1925, at Winnetoon, to Richard L. Wagner and Mattie (Ehrenberg) Wagner. He received his education at School District 53 and St. Ludger Catholic School in Creighton. Hans entered the U.S. Army in November 1950 and was discharged in November 1952.
In June of 1953, he married Waunieta Nichols of Wayne at St. Mary’s Church in Wayne. To this union, two sons — Charles and Ralph — were born. They lived on a farm north of Bloomfield. In November of 1956, Waunieta passed away.
On Nov. 29, 1966, Hans married Ruth Opkis at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. Hans and Ruth retired from farming and moved to Norfolk in 1991.
Hans was a member of American Legion Post 249 and Knights of Columbus Council 1238. He volunteered for many years at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Hans is survived by his son, Charles (Cindy) Wagner of Juniata; a stepdaughter, Judy Kay (Jim) Abbenhaus of Creighton; a stepson, Lonnie Opkis of Norfolk; his grandchildren, Nicole (Tyler) Pratt, Joe (Andrea) Abbenhaus, Jeff (Debbie) Abbenhaus and Traci (Terry) Gall; several great-grandchildren; his brothers, Herbert Wagner and Everett Wagner of Winnetoon; and a host of relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his spouses, Waunieta and Ruth; an infant son, Ralph; and a brother, Robert Wagner.