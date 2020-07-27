Hailey Christiansen

NORFOLK — Services for Hailey B. Christiansen, 29, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be at 4 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church in Norfolk.
She died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1991-2020
Hailey was born on March 16, 1991, in Norfolk to Michael “Mike” and Janet (Reed) Christiansen. Hailey attended grade school in Hadar to the sixth grade, then attended junior high in Pierce and graduated from Pierce High School in 2009. She then attended Northeast Community College in Norfolk and graduated with an associate’s degree in criminal justice.
After her education, Hailey lived in Norfolk and worked at Window World and also at The O Lounge Bar. She enjoyed disc golf, bike rides, camping, fishing with her son, Hazen, and family, and most importantly she loved spending time with Hazen, her family and friends.
She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include her son, Hazen; her parents, Mike (Janet) Christiansen of Hadar; her siblings, Heidi Christiansen of Norfolk, Hollie (Travis) Christiansen of Pierce and their children, Trayton and Trinity, Curt Christiansen of Hadar, Chad (Kristi) Christiansen of Valentine and their children, Chloe, Zane and Landri; paternal grandmother Gladys Christiansen of Madison; maternal grandparents Robert (Phyllis) Reed of Norfolk; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Allen Christiansen.
Casketbearers will be Curt Christiansen, Chad Christiansen, Travis Christiansen, Tyler Bates, Ryland Bates, Kevin Eisenmann and Mark Spielman. Honorary casketbearers will be Heidi Christiansen, Hollie Christiansen, Trayton Christiansen, Trinity Christiansen, Chloe Christiansen, Zane Christiansen, Landri Christiansen, Kacey Christiansen and Rob Reed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the family for a later designation. The family asks that casual attire be worn in memory of Hailey.
A memorial account has been set up in Hailey’s name at Elkhorn Valley Bank, 800 W. Benjamin Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.