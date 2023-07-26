H. Sterling Morton

ALBION — H. Sterling “Mort” Morton, 84, Albion, died Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 28, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. John Norman and Deacon John Starman will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Albion.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
1938-2023
Howard Sterling Morton, son of Howard and Margaret (Volkman) Morton, was born on Sept. 22, 1938, in Omaha. He was baptized and confirmed at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Omaha. He attended Omaha Tech High School. Later, he enlisted in the Army National Guard.
On Oct. 29, 1960, Sterling was united in marriage to Nancy Savela at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Omaha. From this union, Sterling was blessed with five children. The couple started their life together in Omaha before moving to Papillion, Norfolk, Pierce and finally making their home in Albion.
Sterling was USDA federal meat inspector for most of his life as well as worked at the Albion Locker and Runza.
Sterling was a member of the St. Michael Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He was a 4-H Leader for Junior Horseman in Pierce.
Sterling enjoyed fishing, farming, Nebraska sports and Cursillo. He will be remembered for bringing kids joy during Christmas as Santa Claus and his strong unwavering faith.
Those left to remember Sterling are his spouse of 63 years, Nancy Morton of Albion; five children: Lisa (Chris) Otto of Oxford, Ohio, Jeffrey (Rochelle) Morton of Lincoln, Bradley (Janet) Morton of Columbus, David Morton of Lincoln and Kelly (John) Starman of Petersburg; 17 grandchildren: Nicholas, Jonathan, Patrick and Daniel Otto, Heather and Christie Morton, Scott, Ryan and Megan Morton, Liam, Alahnnah, Susan and Cameron Morton, Sarah Vàzquez, Greg, Peter and Matthew Starman; 14 great-grandchildren; brother Deryle (Nadine) Morton of Lincoln; sister Pam (Jack) Landrum of Monticello, Ind.; along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Morton and Margaret (Volkman) Morton Andersen; stepfather Dexter Andersen; and brother-in-law Dale Savela.
Memorials are suggested to the family for a later designation.