BATTLE CREEK — Services for H. David Hermonie, 74, Battle Creek, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Tilden Church of Christ. John Petersen will officiate. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. in Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln.
Public visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church in Tilden. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are recommended.
He died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
1946-2020
H. David Hermonie, son of Harold and Berniece (Clark) Hermonie, was born July 22, 1946, at Lincoln. He attended Lincoln High School and graduated in 1965.
David was employed at Russell Stover’s Candy for 14 years, then at Lancaster Manor Nursing in food service for four and a half years. He was then employed at Lincoln Snack Company for two and a half years before working at Lincoln University Club for four years.
David worked at Affiliated Foods in Norfolk until his retirement in 1998. He was a member of Church of Christ in Tilden.
David is survived by his best friends, Tim and spouse Karen Cakebread and their children and John and spouse Jo Petersen; nephews Kevin Ames and family of Hoskins and Bradley Ames and family of Norfolk; and his fellow church members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; sister; and aunts and uncles.