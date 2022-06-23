 Skip to main content
H. Dale Remmich

NORFOLK — Visitation for H. Dale Remmich, 79, Norfolk, will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard and American Legion Riders. Burial will be at a later date in Vida Cemetery in Vida, Mont.

Dale Remmich died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Norfolk.

1942-2022

H. Dale Remmich, son of Howard and Elnora (Hoffman) Remmich, was born Sept. 19, 1942, at Wolf Point, Mont. He was a preacher’s kid and attended schools across the Midwest. Dale graduated from Sioux Falls College.

Dale enlisted in the U.S. Air National Guard.

He married Janet McIntosh in 1970, and together, they had one son, Adam. They later divorced. Corporate work (JC Penney’s) was short lived, and Dale began his farming career in 1972. He never looked back. Dale was a hardworking, successful farmer and entrepreneur.

In 1979, his long-awaited son, Adam, was born. From that moment on, Dale’s goal was to be the consummate dad, taking Adam with him everywhere and teaching him not only life skills, but how to be a bit ornery. Dale would proudly introduce Adam as his No. 1 son. They were inseparable for many years. Even in hard times, their love for each other remained strong.

On June 11, 2009, Dale married the love of his life, his sweet Mary Lou, and she became a farmer’s spouse. They traveled the country via any backroad not on the map, and yet they always found their way home to his farm in Norfolk. They took every advantage to entertain friends and family.

Dale was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and the Eagles.

Dale is survived by his spouse, Mary Lou Remmich; a son, Adam (Amber) Remmich; stepchildren Tarrah (Shawn) Jackson and Zachary Czarnowski; grandchildren Austin, Annie, Victoria, John Paul and Jerzey; great-grandchildren Sophia and Daemon; siblings Shirley (Leland) Bucknell of Charles City, Iowa, Kathy (Larry) Higerd of Gem, Kan., Rick (Kathy) Remmich of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Anthony Remmich of Norfolk; mother-in-law Louise Thimons; and in-laws Robert (Tracy) Thimons, Dan (Cindy) Thimons, Angela (Bob) Mauro, Ruth (Stan) Zicklin, Vince Thimons, Jim (Carla) Thimons and David (Renee) Thimons.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Elnora; and brother-in-law Victor Thimons.

