H. Dale Remmich

NORFOLK — Services for H. Dale Remmich, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Dale Remmich died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Norfolk.

LYNCH — Memorial services for Elida Svatos, 63, Lynch, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at United Methodist Church in Lynch. Jeff Hart will officiate.

NORFOLK — Services for Delores I. (Marks) Schnoor, 95, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Delores Schnoor died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

MADISON — Services for Michael J. “Mike” Panek, 40, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

O’NEILL — Services for Alice Sobotka, 90, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Harold L. Kelly, 87, Bassett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Inurnment will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.

WAYNE — Services for Dorothy I. Lipp, 95, Wayne, formerly of Arlington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 27, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

NORFOLK — Services for Dennis Lichty, 79, of Norfolk will be Friday, June 24, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Patrick McLaughlin officiating. A eulogy will be given at 10 a.m., with the funeral to follow at 10:30 a.m.

Dennis Lee Gaskin, 75, Fort Pierce, Fla., passed away on Oct. 11, 2021. Born in Dade City, Fla., he had moved to Fort Pierce in the late 1980s.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth E. “Ken” Boyer, 89, Norfolk, will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

