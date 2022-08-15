NORFOLK — Services for Gwendolyn J. “Gwen” Raasch, 93, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Gwendolyn Raasch died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Heritage of Bel Air.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1928-2022
Gwen was born Dec. 27, 1928, in Norfolk to Elmer and Ester (Donner) Kaun. She worked as a nurse aide at the Regional Center and later on at the Lutheran Hospital. Also, Gwen operated an in-home daycare for 25 years.
On Sept. 21, 1954, she married Arvid Raasch at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins.
Gwen was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gardening, canning and playing cards.
Gwen is survived by her children, Scott (Jona) Raasch of Lincoln, Nancy (Bill) Bazyn of Norfolk and Todd Raasch of Norfolk; four grandchildren, Scott Jr. (Lindsay) Raasch of Omaha, Lucas Bazyn and Tiffany of Norfolk, Elizabeth (Brandon) Satterthwaite of Hickman and Eric (Kristi) Bazyn of Huron, S.D.; and six great-grandchildren, Dylan, Cooper, Aubree, Ben, Clayton and Barrett.
She was preceded in death by her parents, spouse Arvid in 2014, and two brothers.
