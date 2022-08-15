 Skip to main content
NORFOLK — Services for Gwendolyn J. “Gwen” Raasch, 93, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

Gwendolyn Raasch died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Heritage of Bel Air.

Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1928-2022

Gwen was born Dec. 27, 1928, in Norfolk to Elmer and Ester (Donner) Kaun. She worked as a nurse aide at the Regional Center and later on at the Lutheran Hospital. Also, Gwen operated an in-home daycare for 25 years.

On Sept. 21, 1954, she married Arvid Raasch at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins.

Gwen was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gardening, canning and playing cards.

Gwen is survived by her children, Scott (Jona) Raasch of Lincoln, Nancy (Bill) Bazyn of Norfolk and Todd Raasch of Norfolk; four grandchildren, Scott Jr. (Lindsay) Raasch of Omaha, Lucas Bazyn and Tiffany of Norfolk, Elizabeth (Brandon) Satterthwaite of Hickman and Eric (Kristi) Bazyn of Huron, S.D.; and six great-grandchildren, Dylan, Cooper, Aubree, Ben, Clayton and Barrett.

She was preceded in death by her parents, spouse Arvid in 2014, and two brothers.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

