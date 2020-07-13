WISNER — Services for Gwen Schmidt, 96, Wisner, are pending at the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Norfolk.
FREMONT — Private burial services for Laurence E. “Larry” Tighe, 88, Fremont, will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont at a later date.
MEADOW GROVE — A celebration of life for Suzann K. O’Banion, 56, Meadow Grove, will be at the Meadow Grove Community Building in downtown Meadow Grove from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday, July 18.
ELGIN — Services for Jerry L. Miller, 78, Columbus, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin. The Rev. Glenn Loy will officiate with burial in the Oakdale Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Graveside services for LaVerne Opkis, 70, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Johnnie D. “John” Hobbs, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Inurnment will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, at the Columbus Cemetery in Columbus.
ELGIN — Services for David J. Pelster, 73, Bartlett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at St. Boniface Church in Elgin. The Revs. Kevin Vogel and Patrick Moser will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted by American Le…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kelly A. Schramm, 57, Madison, will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate.
NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Allen Dreger, 54, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. A public celebration of life will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Kelly’s Country Club near Norfolk.