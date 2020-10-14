NORFOLK — Services for Gustavo Lopez Cano, 69, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
He died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Gustavo was born Feb. 25, 1951, in Leon, Mexico, to Jose Lopez and Enedina Cano.
Gustavo and Rosa Ontiveros Lopez have been together for 33 years, and they were married Aug. 10, 2002, in Los Angeles, Calif.
Gustavo was a diesel mechanic and truck driver. He enjoyed traveling the country.
Gustavo was a man of great faith and loved attending church. He will always be remembered as generous man who helped others.
Gustavo was an organ and tissue donor with Live On Nebraska.
He is survived by his spouse; children Elizabeth (Mike) Hamerschlag, Gustavo Lopez, Jeannette Cota, Joe Lopez, Catherine Lopez and Cassandra Lopez; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; 10 brothers and sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
Gustavo was preceded in death by his parents.
The vigil will be livestreamed on the Home for Funerals Facebook page and the Mass will be livestreamed on the Sacred Heart Parish Facebook page.
