SPENCER — Services for Gus Bentz, 65, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Spencer Community Hall. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate with private burial at a later date.
Memorial visitation will 5-8 p.m. Friday at Spencer Community Hall in Spencer and a gathering of friends and family will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday prior to the services.
Gus Bentz died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Brockhaus Funeral Home of Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Spencer Baseball Field, Spencer Volunteer Rescue Unit or Spencer Fire Department.