SPENCER — Services for Gus Bentz, 65, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Gus Bentz died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
STANTON — Services for Gary L. Richter, 68, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Gary Richter died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
MADISON — Services for Donald F. Schwarz, 88, formerly of Humphrey, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison. Military rites will be conducted by the Nebraska Army N…
WAYNE — Services for Ronald A. Temme, 74, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Ronald Temme died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
WEST POINT — Services for James “Jim” Albers, 90, West Point, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. James Albers died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.
NORFOLK — Services for Harold W. Nielsen (Trooper II), 79, Norfolk, will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Park Center Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted…
NORFOLK — Services for Anita Brenneman, 81, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Christopher Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Roger A. Cutshall, 97, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Roger Cutshall died on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.